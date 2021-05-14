EA introduces the Bundesliga TOTS to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Germany's best players were chosen through a vote to be on this team.

EA Sports added the Bundelisga Team of the Season (TOTS) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

The team has 15 players in total. The highest-rated players include 98-rated Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, 96-rated Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, 96-rated Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich, and 95-rated Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

You voted ✔ Now Germany’s very best are here 💪🇩🇪



Here is your #FIFA21 @Bundesliga_EN Team of the Season 🔥



For more exclusive #FUT content follow 👉 https://t.co/125vVb4Ow5#TOTS pic.twitter.com/0GJ6NqZbBF — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 14, 2021

This is equivalent to the LaLiga TOTS team released last week with almost all of the cards being incredible players. The official LaLiga TOTS team’s highest-rated player is 98-rated Lewandowski, while the lowest is 88-rated Ridle Baku, which is still a great card. You can now get one of these 15 players in FUT packs for a limited time.

Here are all the LaLiga TOTS players who were added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today.

GK: Manuel Neuer 95-rated (Bayern Munich)

Manuel Neuer 95-rated (Bayern Munich) LB: Alphonso Davies 91-rated (Bayern Munich)

Alphonso Davies 91-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Mats Hummels 93-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Mats Hummels 93-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Jules Koundé 88-rated (Sevilla)

Jules Koundé 88-rated (Sevilla) RB: Ridle Baku 88-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Ridle Baku 88-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) LM: Kingsley Coman 93-rated (Bayern Munich)

Kingsley Coman 93-rated (Bayern Munich) RM: Jadon Sancho 96-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Jadon Sancho 96-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: Marcel Sabitzer 92-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 92-rated (RB Leipzig) CDM: Joshua Kimmich 96-rated (Bayern Munich

Joshua Kimmich 96-rated (Bayern Munich CDM: Leon Goretzka 95-rated (Bayern Munich)

Leon Goretzka 95-rated (Bayern Munich) CAM: Thomas Müller 94-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Müller 94-rated (Bayern Munich) LWB: Angeliño 90-rated (RB Leipzig)

Angeliño 90-rated (RB Leipzig) ST: Robert Lewandowski 98-rated (Bayern Munich)

Robert Lewandowski 98-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: Erling Haaland 95-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Erling Haaland 95-rated (Borussia Dortmund) ST: André Silva 91-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

EA also added TOTS Moments Kruse SBC and TOTS Moments Amiri’s objectives, as well as TOTS Flashback Roussillon today. Players can expect several SBCs and objectives to be released every week until the end of the promotion.