How to complete TOTS Kostic SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 89-rated Team of the Season (TOTS) version of Filip Kostić from Eintracht Frankfurt to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Kostić’s third special card. He’s part of the Bundesliga TOTS promotion and will be available until May 24. Team of the Season highlights the best players who had a large impact on their respective clubs in the different leagues across Europe.

EA has generally upgraded all of Kostić’s skills, including Shooting (+18), Passing (+10), Dribbling (+10), Pace (+9), Physical (+8), and his Defending (+7), when compared to his 83-rated gold version.

This card is great. He has good stats and three-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the sentinel chemistry style, you’ll increase his Defending (+9) and Physical (+5), which will balance out his stats, making all of his skill stats above 80.

This SBC costs around 151,000 FUT coins on PS4, 153,800 on Xbox One, and is a bit more expensive on PC (170,350 FUT coins). The price is fair for his stats even though he has low skill moves and weak foot, but he can make strong links with incredible players like 91-rated TOTS André Silva,9-rated Vidić, and 89-rated What If Jovic.

If you want to complete TOTS Kostić SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: National Duty and Bundesliga. The first segment requires an 81-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS Moments card, and at least one player from Serbia. The second one asks for an 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, one Inform or TOTS Moments card, and at least one player from Bundesliga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete TOTS Filip Kostić right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

GK: Marko Dmitrović 81-rated (SD Eibar)

Sergio Escudero 80-rated (Sevilla)

Lucas Torreira 81-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Yeray Álvarez 80-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Mario Gaspar 81-rated (Villarreal)

Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe)

William Carvalho 80-rated (Real Betis)

Tomás Vaclík 82-rated (Sevilla)

Suso 81-rated (Sevilla)

Héctor Herrera 81-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Carlos Bacca 81-rated (Villarreal)

