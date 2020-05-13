How to complete the LaLiga TOTSSF guaranteed SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

You can pack one of the greatest FIFA 20 Ultimate Team cards.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today that will give fans a guaranteed LaLiga Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) player if they complete it.

The LaLiga TOTSSF squad was released last Friday, May 8 and will be available in packs until Friday, May 15. The LaLiga TOTSSF guaranteed SBC is available for the next two days.

It’s an untradeable reward, which means you can’t sell it in the FUT market to make coins. There are several players who can boost your Ultimate Team, though, such as a 99-rated Lionel Messi, a 97-rated Luis Suárez, and a 96-rated Antoine Griezmann all from Barcelona, as well as a 97-rated Raphaël Varane or a 96-rated Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid.

If you choose to complete the LaLiga TOTSSF guaranteed SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 87-rated squad with a minimum 50 chemistry and at least one TOTSSF player. The SBC costs around 180,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the LaLiga TOTSSF guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.