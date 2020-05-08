EA Sports introduces LaLiga TOTSSF to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports revealed the LaLiga Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) set today.

The LaLiga TOTSSF team replaces the Premier League TOTSSF cards in FUT packs. Apart from the regular FUT packs, you’ll have the chance to pack them if you play the Weekend League because EA interrupted the Team of the Week Moments (TOTW) release during the TOTSSF promo.

The best LaLiga TOTSSF cards are a 99-rated Lionel Messi from Barcelona, a 97-rated Luis Suárez from Barcelona, a 97-rated Raphaël Varane from Real Madrid, and a 96-rated Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona.

Aside from the players who can be either packed or bought from the FUT market, EA has added two players that can be completed through in-game objectives: TOTSSF Sergio Reguilón 92-rated from Sevilla and TOTSSF Moments Mariano Díaz 89-rated from Real Madrid.

There’s also a new squad-building challenge (SBC) available, which is TOTSSF Saúl Ñíguez 93-rated from Atlético Madrid. The SBC will be online for the next five days.

Here are all of the LaLiga TOTSSF cards released today.

First team

GK: Jan Oblak 96-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Jan Oblak 96-rated (Atlético Madrid) GK: Ter Stegen 95-rated (Barcelona)

Ter Stegen 95-rated (Barcelona) CB: Sergio Ramos 96-rated (Real Madrid)

Sergio Ramos 96-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Raphaël Varane 97-rated (Real Madrid)

Raphaël Varane 97-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Santi Cazorla 94-rated (Villarreal)

Santi Cazorla 94-rated (Villarreal) CM: Toni Kroos 96-rated (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos 96-rated (Real Madrid) CAM: Nabil Fekir 96-rated (Real Bétis)

Nabil Fekir 96-rated (Real Bétis) LW: Antoine Griezmann 96-rated (Barcelona)

Antoine Griezmann 96-rated (Barcelona) RW: Lionel Messi 99-rated (Barcelona)

Lionel Messi 99-rated (Barcelona) CF: Karim Benzema 97-rated (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema 97-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Luis Suárez 97-rated (Barcelona)

Substitutes

CB: Diego Carlos 91-rated (Sevilla)

Diego Carlos 91-rated (Sevilla) LB: Yuri Berchiche 89-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Yuri Berchiche 89-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RB: Dani Carvajal 94-rated (Real Madrid)

Dani Carvajal 94-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Frenkie de Jong 94-rated (Barcelona)

Frenkie de Jong 94-rated (Barcelona) CM: Martin Ødegaard 92-rated (Real Sociedad)

Martin Ødegaard 92-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: Daniel Parejo 93-rated (Valencia)

Daniel Parejo 93-rated (Valencia) RM: Gerard Moreno 93-rated (Villarreal)

Gerard Moreno 93-rated (Villarreal) RW: Lucas Ocampos 88-rated (Sevilla)

Lucas Ocampos 88-rated (Sevilla) ST: Lucas Pérez 88-rated (Alavés)

Objective players

LB: Sergio Reguilón 92-rated (Sevilla)

Sergio Reguilón 92-rated (Sevilla) ST: Mariano Díaz 89-rated (Real Madrid)

SBC player