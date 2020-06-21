How to complete Summer Heat Jović SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added yesterday a Summer Heat 93-rated version of Luka Jović from Real Madrid, which is achievable through the squad building challenges (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This is the third SBC EA has added since the Summer Heat promo kicked off on Wednesday, June 17. Jović was voted over two other players, Ryan Kent from Rangers and Ahmed Musa from Al-Nassr, who’ll gain a Summer Heat version in FUT Draft.

Summer Heat Jović has been boosted, when compared to his 87-rated Moments card, which was released in January 2020. EA gave him more Pace (+5), Physical (+6), Shooting (+4), Passing (+9), Dribbling (+3), and Defending (+3), and also upgraded his skill moves from three stars to four stars.

This is a great card to complete if you run a LaLiga squad, but you can also link him to Summer Heat Ivan Perišić 94-rated SBC, which was released earlier this week and will be available until June 26.

Summer Heat Jović, on the other hand, will be available for the rest of the game cycle, meaning that you can slowly craft cards towards the SBC. But if you want to build it from scratch and complete it fast, you’ll spend around 245,000 FUT coins on any platform, at the moment.

If you choose to complete the Summer Heat Jović, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. One is an 84-rated with 75 chemistry minimum, and at least one Real Madrid Player. The second solution requires an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one player from the LaLiga, and a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) or Team of the Week (TOTW) card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Summer Heat Jović SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Real Madrid

GK: Gianluigi Buffon 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Gianluigi Buffon 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LB: Falcao García 83-rated (Galatasaray)

Falcao García 83-rated (Galatasaray) CB: Francesco Acerbi 82-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 82-rated (Lazio) CB: Daniele Rugani 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Daniele Rugani 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RB: Lucas Vázquez 81-rated (Real Madrid)

Lucas Vázquez 81-rated (Real Madrid) CDM: Yesus Cabrera 86-rated (América de Cali)

Yesus Cabrera 86-rated (América de Cali) CDM: Giacomo Bonaventura (AC Milan)

Giacomo Bonaventura (AC Milan) LM: Freddy Hinestroza 87-rated (Junior FC)

Freddy Hinestroza 87-rated (Junior FC) RM: José Callejón 84-rated (Napoli)

José Callejón 84-rated (Napoli) CAM: Fabián Ruíz 83-rated (Napoli)

Fabián Ruíz 83-rated (Napoli) ST: Arkadiusz Milik 83-rated (Napoli)

La Liga