How to complete Summer Heat Perišić SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Go get this SBC done if you use a Bundesliga squad in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports added a Summer Heat 94-rated version of Ivan Perišić from Bayern Munich today to the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This special card can be completed until June 26. It’s the highest-rated version of Perišić, who didn’t get a Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) card. EA has boosted all of Perišić’s stats, including Pace (+12), Shooting (+13), and Dribbling (+14), when compared to Perišić’s 84-rated base gold version.

Although Summer Heat Perišić is an LM, he has the stats to play as a CAM or ST as well due to his four-star skill moves and five-star weak foot, which make him a dangerous card in front of the goal. This is a great card to have if you run a Bundesliga setup in Ultimate Team since Perišić is from Croatia, which doesn’t have too many quality links at this point in the game.

This SBC comes at a cheap price, especially if you consider how great Summer Heat Perišić looks. It’ll cost you around 105,000 FUT coins to complete the SBC on any platform at the moment.

To complete the Summer Heat Perišić SBC, you’ll have to turn in one 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one player from the Bundesliga, and one TOTSSF or Team of the Week (TOTW) card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Summer Heat Perišić SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.