How to complete Summer Heat Bruno Fernandes objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

You'll have plenty of time to grind Summer Heat Bruno Fernandes' nine different objectives.

EA Sports added a Summer Heat 94-rated version of Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United to the objectives’ menu in FIFA 20 today.

Bruno Fernandes’ objectives are similar to what EA did with Summer Heat Ferland Mendy from Real Madrid last week. There are four versions of Bruno Fernandes: 90-rated, 91-rated, 92-rated, and 94-rated. You’ll have to use every version in the objectives to finally earn his ultimate 94-rated one.

The objectives will expire on July 17, so you’ll have plenty of time to complete 94-rated Summer Heat Bruno Fernandes. The objectives have to be done in Division Rivals matches, though.

Here are all of the objetives you have to complete to earn a 94-rated Summer Heat Bruno Fernandes.