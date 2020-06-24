How to complete Summer Heat Bruno Fernandes objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Summer Heat 94-rated version of Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United to the objectives’ menu in FIFA 20 today.
Bruno Fernandes’ objectives are similar to what EA did with Summer Heat Ferland Mendy from Real Madrid last week. There are four versions of Bruno Fernandes: 90-rated, 91-rated, 92-rated, and 94-rated. You’ll have to use every version in the objectives to finally earn his ultimate 94-rated one.
The objectives will expire on July 17, so you’ll have plenty of time to complete 94-rated Summer Heat Bruno Fernandes. The objectives have to be done in Division Rivals matches, though.
Here are all of the objetives you have to complete to earn a 94-rated Summer Heat Bruno Fernandes.
- Rival 5: Win five Rivals matches to earn 90-rated Player of the Month (POTM) Bruno Fernandes.
- 4×4 finisher: Score in three separate Rivals matches using players with minimum four stars skill voves and minimum four stars weak foot with 90-rated POTM Bruno Fernandes in your starting squad.
- Premier League pulse: Play eight Rivals matches with 90-rated POTM Bruno Fernandes and minimum six Premier League players in your starting squad, to earn 91-rated Summer Heat Bruno Fernandes.
- Thread the needle: Assist from a through ball using 91-rated Summer Heat Fernandes in two separate Rivals matches
- Magician from Maia: Score and assist using 91-rated Bruno Fernandes in two separate Rivals matches with minimum four Portuguese players in your starting squad.
- Playing for Portugal: Play 10 Rivals matches with 91-rated Summer Heat Bruno Fernandes and minimum four Portuguese players in your starting squad, to earn 92-rated Summer Heat Bruno Fernandes with improved five stars weak foot.
- Bruno blast: Score an outside of the box goal using 92-rated Summer Heat Bruno Fernandes in two separate Rivals matches.
- Winning pass: Assist using 92-rated Summer Heat Bruno Fernandes in three separate Rivals wins.
- Fabulous Fernandes: Score using 92-rated Summer Heat Bruno Fernandes in eight separate Rivals wins to earn 94-rated Summer Heat Bruno Fernandes.