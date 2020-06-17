How to complete Summer Heat Mendy objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete nine different objectives to earn the 93-rated Mendy.

EA Sports added a Summer Heat 93-rated version of Ferland Mendy from Real Madrid to the objectives’ menu in FIFA 20 today.

Mendy’s objectives, however, are different than the usual. You’ll have to first complete one objective to get Mendy’s 85-rated FUTMAS version. Then, you’ll have to use every Mendy version you earn to complete the rest of the objectives until you unlock the 93-rated Summer Heat Mendy, which will likely be the best left-back in the game. EA used a similar system during the Future Stars promo earlier this year.

Do you have what it takes to get him all the way to 93 OVR? 👀



By popular demand, 'upgradeable' Objectives players are back 👊



Fan Favourite Ferland Mendy is available now for a limited time in #FUT20 #SummerHeat☀️🔥 pic.twitter.com/bgz06zDJPa — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 17, 2020

The objectives will expire on Aug. 3, so you’ll have plenty of time to complete 93-rated Summer Heat Mendy. The objectives have to be done in Division Rivals matches, though.

Here are all of the objetives you have to complete to earn a 93-rated Summer Heat Mendy.