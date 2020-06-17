How to complete Summer Heat Mendy objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Summer Heat 93-rated version of Ferland Mendy from Real Madrid to the objectives’ menu in FIFA 20 today.
Mendy’s objectives, however, are different than the usual. You’ll have to first complete one objective to get Mendy’s 85-rated FUTMAS version. Then, you’ll have to use every Mendy version you earn to complete the rest of the objectives until you unlock the 93-rated Summer Heat Mendy, which will likely be the best left-back in the game. EA used a similar system during the Future Stars promo earlier this year.
The objectives will expire on Aug. 3, so you’ll have plenty of time to complete 93-rated Summer Heat Mendy. The objectives have to be done in Division Rivals matches, though.
Here are all of the objetives you have to complete to earn a 93-rated Summer Heat Mendy.
- Rival 5: Win five Rivals matches to earn 85-rated FUTMAS Mendy.
- Skilled footing: Score in three separate Rivals matches using players with minimum four stars skill moves and minimum five stars weak foot with 85-rated FUTMAS Mendy in your starting squad.
- LaLiga lineup: Play 10 Rivals matches with 85-rated FUTMAS Mendy and minimum six LaLiga players in your starting squad, to earn 87-rated Summer Heat Mendy.
- Curated crossing: Assist from a cross using 87-rated Summer Heat Mendy in three separate Rivals matches.
- Ferland force: Score an outside of the box goal in two separate Rivals matches using French players with minimum four stars skill moves and minimum five stars weak foot with 87-rated Summer Heat Mendy in your starting squad.
- French formation: Play 12 Rivals matches with 87-rated Summer Heat Mendy and minimum six French players in your starting squad, to earn 89-rated Summer Heat Mendy with improved five stars skill moves.
- Winning wing-back: Score using 89-rated Summer Heat Mendy in four Rivals wins.
- Clean sheet success: Keep a clean sheet and win by a goal difference of at least two goals in a Rivals win, with 89-rated Summer Heat Mendy in your starting squad.
- Maestro Mendy: Assist using 89-rated Summer Heat Mendy in 10 separate Rivals wins to earn 93-rated Summer Heat Mendy.