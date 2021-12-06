How to complete Showdown Süle SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The winner of the real-life match will earn an in-game upgrade.

EA Sports added a Showdown 88-rated version of Niklas Süle from Bayern Munich to FIFA 22 on Dec. 4. You can get it through FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

This SBC is based on the real-life soccer showdown between Barcelona and Bayern Munich on Dec. 8. Because of that, EA also added an 88-rated version of Gerard Piqué from Barcelona. The player on the winning team will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

Süle doesn’t have any other versions in this FIFA cycle. EA has greatly increased his Pace (+18) and Dribbling (+15) while somewhat upgrading his Passing (+6), Physical (+5), Shooting (+4), and Defending (+4) when you compare this Showdown version to his 84-rated gold card.

You can apply the shadow chemistry style to improve his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8), which are important for his center-back position. This will also maximize his Standing and Sliding Tackle stats.

This SBC costs around 148,550 FUT coins on PlayStation, 150,200 on Xbox, and 153,650 on PC. His skills aren’t high enough to justify his current price considering it’s a non-tradable card and Piqué’s price is similar but with better stats.

If you want to complete the Showdown Süle SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Tactical Emulation and Bundesliga. You have until these players play against each other on Dec. 8 to complete them.

The first solution requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one TOTW (Inform) card, and at least one player from Bayern Munich. The second one asks for an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bundesliga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Niklas Süle SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Tactical Simulation

GK: 83-rated Bernd Leno (Arsenal)

83-rated Bernd Leno (Arsenal) LB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 83-rated Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea)

83-rated Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) CB: 84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)

84-rated Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach) RB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: 86-rated TOTW Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City)

86-rated TOTW Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) CDM: 83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

83-rated Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) CAM: 83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) CAM: 84-rated Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

84-rated Kai Havertz (Chelsea) CAM: 84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

84-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) ST: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

Bundelisga