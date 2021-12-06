How to complete Showdown Piqué SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have until the real-life match happens to get this card and have a chance to receive an upgrade.

EA Sports added a Showdown 88-rated version of Gerard Piqué from Barcelona to FIFA 22 on Dec. 4. It’s obtainable through FIFA 22 Ultimate Team’s squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

This SBC is based on the real-life match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich, happening on Dec. 8. Because of that, EA also added an 88-rated version of Niklas Süle from Bayern Munich. The winner will receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade.

This is Piqué’s first special card in FIFA 22. As such, EA has mainly increased his Pace (+22), Dribbling (+10), and Physical (+9), while barely upgrading the rest of his skills when you compare this Showdown version to his 84-rated gold card.

Even though he has high skills, he only has two-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot. You can apply the shadow chemistry style to greatly increase his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8), which will maximize his Interceptions, Standing, and Sliding Tackle stats.

This SBC costs around 147,200 FUT coins on PlayStation, 148,400 on Xbox, and 150,450 FUT coins on PC. The prices of both players are similar but Piqué has more balanced stats than Süle. Piqué will be an overpowered card if he receives the +2 upgrade after the match.

If you want to complete the Showdown Piqué SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Tactical Emulation and LaLiga. The first solution requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one TOTW (Inform) card, and at least one player from Barcelona. The second one asks for an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one player from LaLiga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Showdown Gerard Piqué SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Tactical Simulation

GK: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) LB: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated David Alaba (Real Madrid)

84-rated David Alaba (Real Madrid) RB: 85-rated TOTW Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes)

85-rated TOTW Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes) CDM: 84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

84-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) CDM: 82-rated Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

82-rated Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) CM: 83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) LW: 83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

83-rated Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) RW: 83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

83-rated Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) ST: Iago Aspas 84-rated (Celta de Vigo)

LaLiga