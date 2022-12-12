How to complete Showdown Pašalić SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA added an 86-rated Showdown version of Mario Pašalić from Atalanta today to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team through a squad-building challenge (SBC). He will represent Croatia in the World Cup’s semifinals on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Showdown SBCs offer two players who will play against each other on the real-life pitch. Players can also get a Showdown version of Enzo Fernández from Argentina, who Pašalić will play against in the World Cup semifinals tomorrow. The player from the winning nation will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted card.

Pašalić had his Passing (+10), Pace (+8), Dribbling (+8), Shooting (+6), Physical (+6), and Defending (+3) generally upgraded when you look at his 81-rated gold version and compare it to this new Showdown card.

Those interested in earning this Showdown card just have to complete an 84-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. This segment can cost around 37,800 to 38,500 FUT coins if you build it from scratch.

You’ll have until the match is over, on Dec. 13, to get this special card. Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete the Showdown Mario Pašalić SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Showdown Mario Pašalić SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team