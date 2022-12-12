How to complete Showdown Fernández SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Benfica’s central midfielder Enzo Fernández will play for Argentina in the World Cup’s semifinals and received an 86-rated Showdown version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team because of that. The card is given as a reward for those who complete a squad-building challenge (SBC).

Showdown SBCs offer two players who will face each other in real life in the next few days. So EA also added a Showdown version of Mario Pašalić from Croatia, who Fernández will play against in the World Cup semifinals on Dec. 13. The player from the winning nation will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted version.

Compared to Fernández’s 78-rated original gold version, the devs increased his Pace (+9), Shooting (+9), Passing (+9), Defending (+9), Dribbling (+8), and Physical (+7) for this Showdown card.

This Showdown SBC asks for two different squads. Top Form must be an 83-rated team with at least one TOTW (Inform) card, while 84-rated Squad requires an 84-rated squad that has no less than one card with an overall rating of 86 points minimum.

If you buy all the necessary cards to build both squads, you’ll spend around 52,250 FUT coins on consoles and 53,150 FUT coins on PC. You’ll also receive a gold pack and a small gold players pack besides the Showdown Fernández card as a reward for turning in each segment.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete Showdown Enzo Fernández SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Showdown Enzo Fernández SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Top Form

GK: 82-rated Jordan Pickford (Everton)

82-rated Jordan Pickford (Everton) LB: 83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) CB: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) CB: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) RB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) LM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 83-rated Fabián Ruíz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Fabián Ruíz Peña (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) RM: 83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) ST: 82-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

82-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) ST: 83-rated TOTW Jeremie Frimpong (Bayern Leverkusen)

84-rated Squad