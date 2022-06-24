How to complete Shapeshifters Emerson’s set of objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA added a 93-rated Shapeshifters version of Emerson Leite De Souza from Tottenham Hotspur today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team following the promo’s second team release. This card is available as a reward for those who complete a themed set of objectives.

The Shapeshifter promo plays around with the selected players’ positions and offers an upgraded version with a different position than the usual, giving different gameplay to players you already know and love.

Instead of a right-back, Shapeshifters Emerson’s position was changed to a center-midfielder because of the promotion. He has high and balanced skills compared to his 79-rated original gold version after the devs upgraded his Shooting (+21), Defending (+16), Physical (+16), Dribbling (+15), Passing (+15), and Pace (+8).

All objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape mode to get Shapeshifter Emerson. You’ll have until July 1 to do so, including winning five matches for one of the tasks.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn Shapeshifters Emerson Leite De Souza in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: