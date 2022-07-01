How to complete Shapeshifters Bartra’s set of objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

There are four tasks to complete.

EA released a 93-rated Shapeshifters version of Marc Bartra from Real Betis today in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team following the promo’s third team release. Players can earn this card by completing a themed set of objectives.

The Shapeshifter promo plays around with the selected players’ positions and offers an upgraded version with a different position than the usual, giving different gameplay to players you already know and love.

EA changed Shapeshifters Bartra’s position to a left-winger instead of a center-back because of the promotion and upgraded his Shooting (+32), Pace (+25), Dribbling (+22), Passing (+19), Physical (+8), and Defending (+6).

All objectives must be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Shifting Shape mode to get Shapeshifter Bartra. You’ll have until July 8 to do so, including winning six matches for one of the tasks.

Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn Shapeshifters Marc Bartra in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: