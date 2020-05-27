How to complete Serie A TOTSSF guaranteed SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today that will give fans a guaranteed Serie A Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) player if they complete it.

The Serie A TOTSSF squad was released last Friday, May 22. It’ll be available in packs until Friday, May 29. The Serie A TOTSSF guaranteed SBC is available for the next two days.

The guaranteed Serie A TOTSSF player, however, will be an untradeable card, which means you can’t sell it on the FUT market to profit on coins. There are several players who can boost your Ultimate Team, but the highest-rated cards are a 99-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, a 96-rated Lautaro Martínez from Internazionale, a 96-rated Alejandro Gómez from Atalanta, and a 97-rated Luis Alberto from Lazio.

Image via EA Sports

If you choose to complete the Serie A TOTSSF guaranteed SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTSSF player. This SBC costs 127,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 122,900 FUT coins on Xbox One, and 131,150 FUT coins on PC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content, at the moment.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Serie A TOTSSF guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN.