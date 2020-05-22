EA Sports introduces Serie A TOTSSF cards to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

Another 99-rated version of Cristiano Ronaldo is available.

EA Sports revealed the Serie A Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) set for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

The Serie A TOTSSF team replaces the Bundesliga TOTSSF cards in FUT packs. Apart from the regular FUT packs, you’ll have the chance to pack them if you play in the Weekend League because EA interrupted the Team of the Week Moments (TOTW) release during the TOTSSF promo.

The highest-rated Serie A TOTSSF cards are a 99-rated Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio, a 97-rated Luis Alberto from Lazio, a 96-rated Alejandro Gómez from Atalanta, and a 96-rated Lautaro Martínez from Internazionale.

The chase for the Scudetto is heating up! 🔥 Until its return, we celebrate the Serie A Team of the Season So Far 👊🇮🇹 #TOTSSF #FUT20 pic.twitter.com/6fOjV7NJmQ — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 22, 2020

Aside from the players who can either be packed or bought from the FUT market, EA has added two players that can be acquired through completing in-game objectives: TOTSSF João Pedro 92-rated from Cagliari and TOTSSF Moments Jérémie Boga 89-rated from Sassuolo.

There are also new squad-building challenges (SBC) available, which are normal and premium versions of Flashback Allan from Napoli. The normal SBC expires on May 25, while the premium version will be around for the rest of the game.

Here are all of the Serie A TOTSSF cards released today.

First team

GK: Wojciech Szczęsny 95-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Wojciech Szczęsny 95-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Chris Smalling 94-rated (Roma)

Chris Smalling 94-rated (Roma) CB: Stefan de Vrij 95-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 95-rated (Internazionale) CB: Kostas Manolas 93-rated (Napoli)

Kostas Manolas 93-rated (Napoli) LB: Lucas Hernández 93-rated (Milan)

Lucas Hernández 93-rated (Milan) CM: Milinković-Savić 94-rated (Lazio)

Milinković-Savić 94-rated (Lazio) CM: Luis Alberto 97-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 97-rated (Lazio) CAM: Alejandro Gómez 96-rated (Atalanta)

Alejandro Gómez 96-rated (Atalanta) ST: Paulo Dybala 94-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Paulo Dybala 94-rated (Piemonte Calcio) ST: Lautaro Martínez 96-rated (Internazionale)

Lautaro Martínez 96-rated (Internazionale) ST: Cristiano Ronaldo 99-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Substitutes

GK: Samir Handanovič 94-rated (Internazionale)

Samir Handanovič 94-rated (Internazionale) RB: Juan Cuadrado 92-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Juan Cuadrado 92-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Francesco Acerbi 93-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 93-rated (Lazio) RM: Domenico Berardi 88-rated (Sassuolo)

Domenico Berardi 88-rated (Sassuolo) CAM: Lorenzo Pellegrini 88-rated (Roma)

Lorenzo Pellegrini 88-rated (Roma) CAM: Radja Nainggolan 93-rated (Cagliari)

Radja Nainggolan 93-rated (Cagliari) LW: Lorenzo Insigne 93-rated (Napoli)

Lorenzo Insigne 93-rated (Napoli) ST: Ciro Immobile 96-rated (Lazio)

Ciro Immobile 96-rated (Lazio) ST: Josip Iličić 96-rated (Atalanta)

Objective players

LM: Jérémie Boga 89-rated (Sassuolo)

Jérémie Boga 89-rated (Sassuolo) CF: João Pedro 92-rated (Cagliari)

SBC players