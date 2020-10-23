How to complete Rulebreakers Williams player pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

If you want to complete this SBC, you'll have to choose between Dribbling or Shooting.

EA Sports introduced two different 84-rated versions of Iñaki Williams from Athletic Bilbao to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. Both versions are obtainable through the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

This player pick SBC is part of the Rulebreakers’ promo that arrived today in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has given permanent upgrades to several cards, including Williams, which will be available in the SBC menu until Oct. 30.

One of the new Rulebreakers versions of Williams has 88 Pace, 82 Shooting, 78 Passing, 90 Dribbling, 42 Defending, and 84 Physical. The second version, though, has 88 Pace, 89 Shooting, 78 Passing, 83 Dribbling, 42 Defending, and 84 Physical. If you want to complete the SBC, you’ll have to choose the version that fits your playstyle the most. The first one is much more of a card that can create scoring opportunites, while the second plays like a pure striker.

90 DRI or 89 SHO? 🤔#Rulebreakers Iñaki Williams Player Pick Squad Building Challenge, available now in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/CzWxaz4Yfw — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) October 23, 2020

There’s a different price for each version. The first one costs around 46,000 FUT coins on any platform, while the second is more expensive at around 65,000 FUT coins at the moment. Both of the versions are cheap for what the card is worth at this time in Ultimate Team, though. You can link Rulebreakers Williams with the Player of the Month (POTM) 86-rated SBC version of Ansu Fati from Barcelona, which will still be available for over two weeks.

If you want to complete the 90 Dribbling version of Rulebreakers Williams, you’ll need to turn in one 84-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and one player from La Liga. But if you choose to complete the 89 Shooting version of Rulebreakers Williams, you’ll have to submit one 85-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one Spanish player.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Rulebreakers Williams player pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Williams’ 90 Dribbling

GK: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) LB: Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) CB: Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: Marcel Halstenberg 84-rated (RB Leizzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 84-rated (RB Leizzig) RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona)

Miralem Pjanić 85-rated (Barcelona) CDM: Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig) LM: Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante)

Aitor Fernández 83-rated (Levante) RM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CAM: Oscar dos Santos 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar dos Santos 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Williams’ 89 Shooting