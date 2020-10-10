How to complete POTM Ansu Fati SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This will be one of the most overpowered cards in the early stages of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports added an 86-rated Player of the Month (POTM) version of Ansu Fati from Barcelona to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Fati’s second special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The 17-year-old prodigy scored two goals against Villarreal in September, the only La Liga match that Barcelona played last month. This SBC will expire on Nov. 8.

EA has boosted all of Fati’s stats, including Physical (+7), Shooting (+6), Passing (+6), Pace (+5), Defending (+5), and Dribbling (+3) when you compare this new card to Fati’s 81-rated Team of the Week (TOTW) version. This POTM version can be a huge asset to your Ultimate Team since he’ll be one of the best wingers at the beginning of the game because of his high Pace’s stats.

Introducing your September @LaLigaEN Player of the Month…

Ansu Fati 👏



#FUT21

This SBC costs around 18,000 FUT coins on any platform, which is expensive at this stage of the game. But bear in mind that you’ll have one of the most overpowered cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

If you want to complete POTM Fati SBC, you’ll have to turn in three squads. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one La Liga player on it. The second squad must be an 85-rated with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one Spanish player, and the third solution requires an 86-rated team with 50 chemistry minimum, and at least one Barcelona player

If you complete the POTM Fati SBC, you should consider using the deadeye chemistry style since it’ll boost his Finishing, Shot Power, Positioning, Vision, Short Passing, and Curve to a great level at the early stage of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. You can link POTM Fati with some great La Liga options such as Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete POTM Fati SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

La Liga

GK: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Alavés) LB: Cote 79-rated (Eibar)

Cote 79-rated (Eibar) CB: Sergio Escudero 80-rated (Sevilla)

Sergio Escudero 80-rated (Sevilla) CB: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami) RB: André Almeida 80-rated (Benfica)

André Almeida 80-rated (Benfica) LM: Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad) CM: Saul Ñíguez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Saul Ñíguez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid) CM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) RM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CF: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 83-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic 83-rated (Milan) ST: Edin Dzeko 83-rated (Roma)

Spain

GK: Yann Sommer 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Yann Sommer 86-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) LB: Álex Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Álex Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Mats Hummels 86-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Mats Hummels 86-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RB: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) CM: Koke 85-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Koke 85-rated (Atlético Madrid) CM: Thomas Müller 86-rated (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Müller 86-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta) LW: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RW: Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad)

Mikel Oyarzabal 84-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Gérard Moreno 83-rated (Villarreal)

