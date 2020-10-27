How to complete Rulebreakers Talisca SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Rulebreakers 84-rated version of Anderson Talisca from Guangzhou Evergrande to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad-building challenges (SBC) menu today.
The Rulebreakers promo started last Friday, Oct. 23. EA is expected to add the second set of Rulebreakers cards on Friday, Oct. 30. You’ll have until Nov. 3 to complete Rulebreakers Talisca SBC.
EA has boosted almost all of Talisca’s stats aside from his Physical, including Pace (+7), Dribbling (+3), Shooting (+2), and Passing (+2), when you compare Rulebreakers Talisca to his 82-rated gold version.
This SBC costs around 70,000 FUT coins on Xbox One and PC, but it’s a bit cheaper on PlayStation 4 (60,000 FUT coins). It’s a good card at this stage of the game and you can take the most of it if you use the hunter or engine chemistry style to boost his stats even more.
If you want to complete Rulebreakers Talisca SBC, you’ll need to turn in one 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one Brazilian player.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Rulebreakers Talisca SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
- GK: Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)
- LB: Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)
- CB: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- CB: Thiago Silva 85-rated (Chelsea)
- RB: Ricardo Pereira 85-rated (Leicester City)
- CDM: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
- CDM: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)
- LM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)
- RM: Bernardo Silva 87-rated (Manchester City)
- CAM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
- ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)