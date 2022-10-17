How to complete RTTK Sávio SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

An 85-rated Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) version of Sávio Moreira was added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Oct. 13 through a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The RTTK promo features players participating in the UEFA tournaments. The selected players, such as Sávio, become eligible for an overall upgrade every time their team advances from the group stage.

Sávio had his overall rating raised from 70 for his silver version to 85 for this RTTF card. His Pace (+21), Physical (+19), Shooting (+19), Passing (+15), Dribbling (+15), and Defending (+10) were also greatly increased.

If you use this card on your team, we recommend you apply the deadeye chemistry style to increase his Shooting (+8), Passing (+5), and Dribbling (+2). This will leave their ratings at 90, 90, and 89, plus a maximized Short Passing stat.

To get RTTK Sávio, you’ll have to turn in an 83-rated squad, plus at least one card with an overall rating of 85 minimum, and one Brazilian player. Building this team from scratch will cost you around 15,550 FUT coins on consoles and 14,400 FUT coins on PC.

This SBC will be available until Jan. 20. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete RTTK Sávio Moreira SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete RTTK Sávio Moreira SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team