EA added on Oct. 13 a Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) version of João Mario from Benfica to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This card can be obtained by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in the game.

João Maria received this RTTK version because he is playing in the Champions League. This promo features players participating in the UEFA tournaments and gives them an overall upgrade every time their team advances from the group stage.

Compared to his original 79-rated gold version, João Maria had his Pace (+11), Shooting (+11), Physical (+6), Defending (+6), Dribbling (+5), and Passing (+5) greatly upgraded for the RTTK card.

Even though RTTK João Maria has high and balanced skills, you can increase his Pace (+4), Passing (+4), and Dribbling (+4) by applying the explosive engine chemistry style. This will elevate those skills to 85, 90, and 91, respectively.

There are two squads to complete in order to get RTTK João Mário. The Portugal segment requires an 82-rated squad with no less than one Portuguese player while the Top Form one must be an 84-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card.

These two teams will amount to around 32,100 FUT coins on consoles and 33,150 FUT coins on PC if you build them from scratch. Besides the RTTK João Maria card, you’ll receive a small electrum players pack plus a gold pack by turning in both teams.

You have until Jan. 20 before this SBC expires. Here’s the cheapest solution to complete RTTK João Mário SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete RTTK João Mário SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Portugal

GK: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) LB: 82-rated Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

82-rated Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 82-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

82-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CB: 80-rated Álex Berenguer (Athletic Club)

80-rated Álex Berenguer (Athletic Club) RB: 82-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

82-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) CDM: 80-rated Martin Dúbravka (Manchester United)

80-rated Martin Dúbravka (Manchester United) CDM: 80-rated Matteo Darmian (Internazionale)

80-rated Matteo Darmian (Internazionale) CAM: 80-rated Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)

80-rated Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) CAM: 82-rated Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta)

82-rated Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta) CAM: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) ST: 82-rated Marko Arnautović (Bologna)

Top Form