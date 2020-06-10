How to complete ROW TOTSSF guaranteed SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

You can't fold a cheap SBC like this one.

EA Sports introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today that will reward fans with a guaranteed Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) player from the Rest of the World (ROW) set.

The ROW TOTSSF squad was added on Monday, June 8. The cards will be available in FUT packs until next Monday, June 15. You’ll have until Friday, June 12 to complete the ROW TOTSSF guaranteed SBC.

The highest-rated ROW TOTSSF cards are a 95-rated Mislav Oršić from Dinamo Zagreb, a 94-rated Jonathan David from Gent, a 92-rated Cesinha from Daegu FC, a 92-rated Júnior Moraes from Shakhtar Donetsk, and a 92-rated Odsonne Edouard from Celtic.

If you choose to complete the ROW TOTSSF guaranteed SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 82-rated squad with a minimum 40 chemistry. This SBC is fairly cheap since it only costs around 20,000 FUT coins on any platform to complete.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the ROW TOTSSF guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.