How to complete ROW TOTSSF guaranteed SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today that will reward fans with a guaranteed Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) player from the Rest of the World (ROW) set.
The ROW TOTSSF squad was added on Monday, June 8. The cards will be available in FUT packs until next Monday, June 15. You’ll have until Friday, June 12 to complete the ROW TOTSSF guaranteed SBC.
The highest-rated ROW TOTSSF cards are a 95-rated Mislav Oršić from Dinamo Zagreb, a 94-rated Jonathan David from Gent, a 92-rated Cesinha from Daegu FC, a 92-rated Júnior Moraes from Shakhtar Donetsk, and a 92-rated Odsonne Edouard from Celtic.
If you choose to complete the ROW TOTSSF guaranteed SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 82-rated squad with a minimum 40 chemistry. This SBC is fairly cheap since it only costs around 20,000 FUT coins on any platform to complete.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the ROW TOTSSF guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.
- GK: Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto)
- LB: Andrés Iniesta 83-rated (Vissel Kobe)
- CB: Sebastián Coates 82-rated (Sporting)
- CB: Jardel 81-rated (Benfica)
- RB: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)
- CDM: Lucas Torreira 82-rated (Arsenal)
- CDM: James Maddison 82-rated (Leicester City)
- LM: Martin Ødegaard 82-rated (Real Sociedad)
- RM: Emil Forsberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)
- ST: Sebastian Giovinco 81-rated (Al-Hilal)
- ST: Bafétimbi Gomis 81-rated (Al-Hilal)