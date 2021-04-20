How to complete Prime Icon Moments Essien SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This card is the weakest out of the three, but it's less expensive.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Michael Essien to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on April 18. This item is available through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Prime Icon Moments Dalglish card was originally released on Feb. 19 but it only got an SBC this month along with 93-rated Kenny Dalglish and 93-rated Alessandro Del Piero.

🗣 "Three! Of the best!"



3️⃣ more of football's all-time greats' ICON Squad Building Challenges are now live in #FIFA21#FUT pic.twitter.com/6aTDcPBRHL — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 18, 2021

The 91-rated Prime Icon Moments Essien has high skills, such as 91-rated Defending, 91-rated Physical, and 88-rated Pace, for a central defensive midfielder. He also has three-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot.

This is the weakest card out of the three Prime Icon Moments cards added but it offers strong links with other legendary Prime Icon Moments players, such as 99-rated Pelé, 98-rated Diego Maradonna, 97-rated Ronaldo, 97-rated Zinedine Zidane, and 95-rated Ferenc Puskás.

You can apply the engine chemistry style to boost his Passing (+6), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+5) even further and maximize his Balance while greatly increasing his Dribbling, Crossing, and Curve. Or you could apply the anchor chemistry style to increase his Physical (+6), Pace (+5), and Defending (+5), maximizing all of his Strengh, Interception, Standing and Sliding Tackle.

This version of Essien costs around 1,300,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 1,009,000 on Xbox One, and is a lot more expensive on PC at 1,489,000 FUT coins. Since it’s a Prime Icon Moments card, it’s normal to expect such high prices, but this can still be considered a little expensive for the market.

This Prime Icon Moments Essien SBC will be available until June 12. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in eight squads in total: Born Legend, Rising Star, Top-notch, The Bison, Los Blancos, Ligue 1 Experience, League Legend, and League Finesse. Eight squads is a lot to complete, but you’ll have almost two months to do everything. It will cost you a lot as well, so if you want this card, save your FUT coins to build some squads.

The first solution asks for Rare Bronze players with 50 chemistry minimum. The second one needs to have Rare Silver players with 50 chemistry minimum. The third one needs to be an 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from Celtic.

The fourth segment asks for an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from Chlsea. The fifth one requires an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from Real Madrid.

The sixth squad asks for an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least a player from Conforama. The seventh team needs to be an 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Premier League. Lastly, the eighth one requires an 88-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum and one player from LaLiga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Michael Essien SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Born Legend

GK: Max Crocombe 59-rated (Melbourne Victory)

Max Crocombe 59-rated (Melbourne Victory) LB: Elvis Kamsoba 60-rated (Melbourne Victory)

Elvis Kamsoba 60-rated (Melbourne Victory) CB: Ziggy Gordon 62-rated (Western Sydney Wanderers)

Ziggy Gordon 62-rated (Western Sydney Wanderers) CB: Dylan McGowan 64-rated (Western Sydney Wanderers)

Dylan McGowan 64-rated (Western Sydney Wanderers) RB: Dane Ingham 59-rated (Perth Glory)

Dane Ingham 59-rated (Perth Glory) CDM: Brandon Lauton 55-rated (Melbourne Victory)

Brandon Lauton 55-rated (Melbourne Victory) LM: Bradden Inman 64-rated (Western United)

Bradden Inman 64-rated (Western United) RM: Gianluca Iannucci 51-rated (Melbourne Victory)

Gianluca Iannucci 51-rated (Melbourne Victory) CAM: Rahmat Akbari 55-rated (Brisbane Roar)

Rahmat Akbari 55-rated (Brisbane Roar) ST: Nicholas D’Agostino 62-rated (Perth Glory)

Nicholas D’Agostino 62-rated (Perth Glory) ST: Roy O’Donovan 64-rated (Newcastle Jets)

Rising Star

GK: Leo Weinkauf 66-rated (MSV Duisburg)

Leo Weinkauf 66-rated (MSV Duisburg) LB: Peter Kurzweg 67-rated (Ingolstadt)

Peter Kurzweg 67-rated (Ingolstadt) CB: Bjørn Paulsen 67-rated (Ingolstadt)

Bjørn Paulsen 67-rated (Ingolstadt) CB: Sebastian Mai 67-rated (Dynamo Dresden)

Sebastian Mai 67-rated (Dynamo Dresden) RB: Jan Marx 67-rated (Waldhof Mannheim)

Jan Marx 67-rated (Waldhof Mannheim) LM: Braydon Manu 66-rated (Hallescher FC)

Braydon Manu 66-rated (Hallescher FC) CM: Jaka Bijol 70-rated (Hannover 96)

Jaka Bijol 70-rated (Hannover 96) CM: Paterson Chato 69-rated (SV Wehen Wiesbaden)

Paterson Chato 69-rated (SV Wehen Wiesbaden) RM: Agyemang Diawusie 65-rated (Dynamo Dresden)

Agyemang Diawusie 65-rated (Dynamo Dresden) CF: Alexander Groiß 66-rated (Karlsruher SC)

Alexander Groiß 66-rated (Karlsruher SC) ST: Dimitri Oberlin 68-rated (Bayern Munich II)

Top-notch

GK: Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim)

Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Hoffenheim) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Steffen Puttkammer 75-rated (SV Meppen)

Steffen Puttkammer 75-rated (SV Meppen) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) RB: Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lars Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: Mesut Özil 82-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Mesut Özil 82-rated (Fenerbahçe) CM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CAM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) LW: David Soria 82-rated (Getafe)

David Soria 82-rated (Getafe) RW: Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Hulk 80-rated (Shanghai SIPG) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

The Bison

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga 82-rated (Chelsea)

Kepa Arrizabalaga 82-rated (Chelsea) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea)

César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea) RB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: Giovani Lo Celso 82-rated (Tottenham)

Giovani Lo Celso 82-rated (Tottenham) CDM: Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla)

Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla) CAM: Éver Banega 86-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 86-rated (Al-Shabab) LM: Emiliano Buendia 81-rated (Norwich City)

Emiliano Buendia 81-rated (Norwich City) RM: Ángel Correa 82-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Ángel Correa 82-rated (Atlético Madrid) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Los Blancos

GK: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Willi Orbán 82-rated (Leipzig)

Willi Orbán 82-rated (Leipzig) CB: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RB: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) CDM: Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla)

Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla) LM: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) CM: Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona)

Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona) CM: Luka Modrić 87-rated (Real Madrid)

Luka Modrić 87-rated (Real Madrid) RW: Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad) ST: Antoine Griezmann 87-rated (Barcelona)

Ligue 1 Experience

GK: Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool) LB: Andrew Robertson 87-rated (Liverpool)

Andrew Robertson 87-rated (Liverpool) CB: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) CB: Ederson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City)

Ederson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City) RB: Guilherme Marinato 82-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

Guilherme Marinato 82-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) CM: James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton)

James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton) CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton) CM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) LW: Son Heung-min 87-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Son Heung-min 87-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) RW: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

League Legend

GK: Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LB: Jordi Alba 86-rated (Barcelona)

Jordi Alba 86-rated (Barcelona) CB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) CB: Sergio Ansejo 82-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Ansejo 82-rated (Villarreal) RB: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) LM: Kingsley Coman 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Kingsley Coman 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: Kevin De Bruyne 93-rated (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne 93-rated (Manchester City) RM: Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United) ST: Robert Lewandowski 91-rated (Bayern Munich)

Robert Lewandowski 91-rated (Bayern Munich) ST: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

League Finesse