How to complete Prime Icon Moments Dalglish SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete eight squads in less than two months.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Kenny Dalglish to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on April 18. This item is available through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Prime Icon Moments Dalglish card was originally released on Feb. 19 but it only got an SBC this month along with 91-rated Michael Essien and 93-rated Alessandro Del Piero.

The 93-rated Prime Icon Moments Dalglish has high skills, such as 95-rated Shooting, 92-rated Pace, and 92-rated Dribbling, for a striker. He also has four-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

This is an incredible card and it offers strong links with other legendary Prime Icon Moments players, such as 99-rated Pelé, 98-rated Diego Maradonna, 97-rated Ronaldo, 97-rated Zinedine Zidane, and 95-rated Ferenc Puskás.

You can apply the engine chemistry style to boost his Passing (+6), Pace (+5), and Dribbling (+5) even further and maximize his Balance and Dribbling while greatly increasing his Crossing and Curve. Or you could apply the hawk chemistry style to increase his Pace (+5), Physical (+5), and Shooting (+4), maximizing all of his Shooting skills except for his Penalties and Volleys.

This version of Dalglish costs around 1,423,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 1,340,000 on Xbox One, and is a lot more expensive on PC at 1,810,000 FUT coins. Since it’s a Prime icon Moments card, it’s normal to expect such high prices, but this can still be considered a little expensive for the market.

This Prime Icon Moments Dalglish SBC will be available until June 12. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in eight squads in total: Born Legend, Rising Star, The Celts, King Kenny, League Legend, 87-Rated Squad, 88-Rated Squad, and 89-Rated Squad.

Eight squads is a lot to complete, but you’ll have almost two months to do everything. It will cost you a lot as well, so if you want this card, save your FUT coins to build some squads.

The first solution asks for Rare Bronze players with 50 chemistry minimum. The second one needs to have Rare Silver players with 50 chemistry minimum. The third one needs to be an 80-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from Celtic.

The fourth segment asks for an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from Liverpool. The fifth one requires an 85-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from Premier League.

The sixth squad asks for an 87-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and one Inform card or Red pick. The seventh team needs to be an 88-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum. Lastly, the eighth one requires an 89-rated squad with 45 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Kenny Dalglish SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Born Legend

GK: Dragan Rosic 64-rated (Fuenlabrada)

Dragan Rosic 64-rated (Fuenlabrada) LB: Mihai Dobrescu 64-rated (Academica)

Mihai Dobrescu 64-rated (Academica) CB: Sung Jin Jo 64-rated (Suwon Samsung)

Sung Jin Jo 64-rated (Suwon Samsung) CB: Adam Sušac 64-rated (VfL Osnabrück)

Adam Sušac 64-rated (VfL Osnabrück) RB: Yi-Young Park 64-rated (Türkgücü)

Yi-Young Park 64-rated (Türkgücü) CDM: Han Bin Park 64-rated (Daegu)

Han Bin Park 64-rated (Daegu) LM: Marius Ștefănescu 64-rated (Sepsi OSK)

Marius Ștefănescu 64-rated (Sepsi OSK) RM: Won Sang Um 64-rated (GwangJu FC)

Won Sang Um 64-rated (GwangJu FC) CAM: Kyoung Rok Choi 64-rated (Karlsruher SC)

Kyoung Rok Choi 64-rated (Karlsruher SC) ST: Marcus Forss 64-rated (Brentford)

Marcus Forss 64-rated (Brentford) ST: Se Hun Oh 64-rated (Sangju Sangmu)

Rising Star

GK: Stefan Marinovic 71-rated (Wellington Phoenix)

Stefan Marinovic 71-rated (Wellington Phoenix) LB: Connor Pain 65-rated (Western United)

Connor Pain 65-rated (Western United) CB: Leigh Broxham 65-rated (Melbourne Victory)

Leigh Broxham 65-rated (Melbourne Victory) CB: Tom Aldred 66-rated (Brisbane Roar)

Tom Aldred 66-rated (Brisbane Roar) RB: Stephen O’Donnell 69-rated (Motherwell)

Stephen O’Donnell 69-rated (Motherwell) LM: Mitchell Duke 67-rated (Western Sydney Wanderers)

Mitchell Duke 67-rated (Western Sydney Wanderers) CM: Pablo Ceppelini 71-rated (Cruz Azul)

Pablo Ceppelini 71-rated (Cruz Azul) CM: Rostyn Griffiths 66-rated (Melbourne City)

Rostyn Griffiths 66-rated (Melbourne City) RM: Andrew Nabbout 65-rated (Melbourne City)

Andrew Nabbout 65-rated (Melbourne City) CF: Adrián Luna 65-rated (Melbourne City)

Adrián Luna 65-rated (Melbourne City) ST: Jamie Maclaren 73-rated (Melbourne City)

The Celts

GK: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Deportivo Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Deportivo Alavés) LB: Cote 83-rated (Eibar)

Cote 83-rated (Eibar) CB: Shane Duffy 77-rated (Celtic)

Shane Duffy 77-rated (Celtic) CB: Jesús Vallejo 76-rated (Granada)

Jesús Vallejo 76-rated (Granada) RB: Yu Kobayashi 79-rated (Kawasaki Frontale)

Yu Kobayashi 79-rated (Kawasaki Frontale) LM: Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe)

Marc Cucurella 81-rated (Getafe) CM: William Silva 80-rated (Real Betis)

William Silva 80-rated (Real Betis) CM: Ángel Montoro 77-rated (Granada)

Ángel Montoro 77-rated (Granada) RM: Suso 81-rated (Sevilla)

Suso 81-rated (Sevilla) CAM: Andrés Guardado 78-rated (Real Betis)

Andrés Guardado 78-rated (Real Betis) ST: Moussa Dembélé 81-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

King Kenny

GK: Jeroen Zoet 81-rated (Spezia)

Jeroen Zoet 81-rated (Spezia) LB: Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United)

Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United) CB: Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale)

Stefan de Vrij 84-rated (Internazionale) CB: Matthijs de Ligt 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Matthijs de Ligt 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RB: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino) CDM: Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United)

Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United) CDM: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) CAM: Georginio Wijnaldum 85-rated (Liverpool)

Georginio Wijnaldum 85-rated (Liverpool) LM: Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs)

Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs) RM: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

League Legend

GK: Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Juventus)

Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Juventus) LB: Wilfried Zaha 83-rated (Crystal Palace)

Wilfried Zaha 83-rated (Crystal Palace) CB: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan) CB: Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan)

Alessio Romagnoli 83-rated (Milan) RB: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma) CDM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton) CM: Leandro Trossard 82-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Leandro Trossard 82-rated (Brighton & Hove Albion) CM: Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) LW: Son Heung-min 87-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Son Heung-min 87-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) RW: Gareth Bale 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Gareth Bale 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: Harry Kane 88-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

87-Rated Squad

GK: Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LB: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CB: Felipe Augusto de Monteiro 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe Augusto de Monteiro 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) CDM: Koke 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Koke 85-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LM: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) CM: Fabinho 87-rated (Liverpool)

Fabinho 87-rated (Liverpool) CM: Kevin De Bruyne 91-rated (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne 91-rated (Manchester City) RM: Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Newcastle United) ST: Danny Ings 85-rated (Southampton)

88-Rated Squad

GK: Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool) LB: Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Jan Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Felipe Augusto de Monteiro 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Felipe Augusto de Monteiro 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CB: Gabriel Paulista 86-rated (Valencia)

Gabriel Paulista 86-rated (Valencia) RB: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Al-Shabab) LM: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) CM: Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) RM: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) ST: Karim Benzema 93-rated (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema 93-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Robert Lewandowski 91-rated (Bayern Munich)

89-Rated Squad