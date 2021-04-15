How to complete Prime Icon Moments Campbell SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Sol Campbell to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on April 11. This item is available through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Prime Icon Moments Campbell card was originally released on Feb. 26 but it only got an SBC this month along with Didier Drogba and Andrea Pirlo.

3 Champions League crowns, a World Cup title, and an undefeated campaign across their names 💯💯💯



The latest ICON Squad Building Challenges are now available in #FIFA21#FUT pic.twitter.com/LrI2cTnXhI — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 11, 2021

The 90-rated Prime Icon Moments Campbell has high skills, such as 94-rated Physical, 93-rated Defending, and 83-rated Pace, for a center-back. He also has a three-star weak foot and two-star skill moves. Out of the three new Prime Icon Moments cards, this is the weakest. But it can be a worthwhile addition to your collection for the strong links it offers with legendary players.

If you apply the shadow chemistry style, that will boost his Pace (+10) and Passing (+7) even further and will elevate his Pace to above 90 like his Defending and Physical.

This Prime Icon Moments Campbell SBC will be available until June 5. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in six squads: Born Legend, Rising Star, Top-notch, The Sentinel, The Invincibles, The Three Lions, and League Legend. That’s a lot of squads to complete, but you’ll have almost two months to do everything. It will cost you a lot as well, so if you want this card, save your FUT coins to build the squads.

The first solution asks for Rare Bronze players with 50 chemistry minimum. The second one requires Rare Silver players with 50 chemistry minimum. The third segment needs to be an 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from Italy.

The fourth segment asks for an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Tottenham Spurs. The fifth one requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from Arsenal.

The sixth solution asks for an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from England. Lastly, the seventh team must be an 88-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Sol Campbell SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Born Legend

GK: Erik Domaschke 64-rated (SV Meppen)

Erik Domaschke 64-rated (SV Meppen) LB: Alex Gersbach 64-rated (AGF)

Alex Gersbach 64-rated (AGF) CB: Dominic Maroh 64-rated (KFC Uerdingen)

Dominic Maroh 64-rated (KFC Uerdingen) CB: Gary Sawyer 64-rated (Plymouth Argyle)

Gary Sawyer 64-rated (Plymouth Argyle) RB: Jake Caprice 64-rated (Exeter City)

Jake Caprice 64-rated (Exeter City) CDM: Seamus Conneely 64-rated (Accrington Stanley)

Seamus Conneely 64-rated (Accrington Stanley) LM: Rolf Vikstøl 64-rated (Viking)

Rolf Vikstøl 64-rated (Viking) RM: Matty Lund 64-rated (Rochdale)

Matty Lund 64-rated (Rochdale) CAM: Liridon Kalludra 64-rated (Kristiansund)

Liridon Kalludra 64-rated (Kristiansund) ST: Mushaga Bakenga 64-rated (Odd)

Mushaga Bakenga 64-rated (Odd) ST: Flamur Kastrati 64-rated (Kristiansund)

Rising Star

GK: Arthur Desmas 68-rated (Clermont Foot)

Arthur Desmas 68-rated (Clermont Foot) LB: Adama Mbengue 68-rated (Caen)

Adama Mbengue 68-rated (Caen) CB: Cédric Hountondji 67-rated (Clermont Foot)

Cédric Hountondji 67-rated (Clermont Foot) CB: Sébastien Dewaest 73-rated (Toulouse)

Sébastien Dewaest 73-rated (Toulouse) RB: Steeve Yago 70-rated (Caen)

Steeve Yago 70-rated (Caen) LM: Ebenezer Assifuah 66-rated (Pau FC)

Ebenezer Assifuah 66-rated (Pau FC) CM: Prince Oniangué 70-rated (Caen)

Prince Oniangué 70-rated (Caen) CM: Youssouf M’Changama 70-rated (En Avant de Guingamp)

Youssouf M’Changama 70-rated (En Avant de Guingamp) RM: Jim Allevinah 67-rated (Clermont Foot)

Jim Allevinah 67-rated (Clermont Foot) CF: Gaëtan Courtet 70-rated (AC Ajaccio)

Gaëtan Courtet 70-rated (AC Ajaccio) ST: Efthymis Koulouris 70-rated (Toulouse)

Top-notch

GK: Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Olympique

Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Olympique LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: David Luiz 80-rated (Arsenal)

David Luiz 80-rated (Arsenal) RB: Héctor Bellerín 80-rated (Arsenal)

Héctor Bellerín 80-rated (Arsenal) CM: Aaron Hunt 83-rated (Hamburger)

Aaron Hunt 83-rated (Hamburger) CM: Mesut Özil 82-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Mesut Özil 82-rated (Fenerbahçe) CM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid) LF: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) RF: Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal)

Pépé 82-rated (Arsenal) ST: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)

The Sentinel

GK: Sergio Ansejo 82-rated (Villarreal)

Sergio Ansejo 82-rated (Villarreal) LB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona)

Sergi Roberto 83-rated (Barcelona) CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) RB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: Héctor Herrera 81-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Héctor Herrera 81-rated (Atlético de Madrid) LM: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) CM: Giovani Lo Celso 82-rated (Tottenham)

Giovani Lo Celso 82-rated (Tottenham) RM: Ángel Correa 82-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Ángel Correa 82-rated (Atlético Madrid) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

The Invincibles

GK: Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 85-rated (Newcastle United) LB: Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton)

Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton) CB: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) CB: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) RB: César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea)

César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea) CDM: Thomas Partey 84-rated (Arsenal)

Thomas Partey 84-rated (Arsenal) CDM: Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea) LM: Wilfried Zaha 83-rated (Crystal Palace)

Wilfried Zaha 83-rated (Crystal Palace) CAM: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton) RM: Emiliano Buendia 81-rated (Norwich City)

Emiliano Buendia 81-rated (Norwich City) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

The Three Lions

GK: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton) LB: Matheus Magalhães 82-rated (Braga)

Matheus Magalhães 82-rated (Braga) CB: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) CB: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton) RB: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) LM: Son Heung-min 87-rated (Tottenham)

Son Heung-min 87-rated (Tottenham) CM: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) CM: Ederson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City)

Ederson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City) RM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CAM: Roberto Firmino 87-rated (Liverpool)

Roberto Firmino 87-rated (Liverpool) ST: Harry Kane 88-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

League Legend