How to complete Prime Icon Moments Pirlo SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is the highest rated player out of the three Prime Icon Moments SBCs added.

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) for Prime Icon Moments Andrea Pirlo to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team on April 11. This item is available through the SBC menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Prime Icon Moments Pirlo card was originally released on Feb. 26 but it only got an SBC this month along with Didier Drogba and Sol Campbell.

3 Champions League crowns, a World Cup title, and an undefeated campaign across their names 💯💯💯



The latest ICON Squad Building Challenges are now available in #FIFA21#FUT pic.twitter.com/LrI2cTnXhI — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 11, 2021

The 93-rated Prime Icon Moments Pirlo has high skills, such as 96-rated Passing, 92-rated Dribbling, and 85-rated Shooting, for a center midfielder. He also has five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. This is a good card, but it’s more worth it for the strong links it offers with legendary players.

If you apply the shadow chemistry style, that will boost his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8) even further and will make his stats more balanced overall with most skills above 80.

This Prime Icon Moments Pirlo SBC will be available until June 5. If you want to complete it, you’ll have to turn in six squads: Born Legend, Rising Star, Squadra Azzurra Gloria, L’architetto, Maestro, and League Legend. That’s a lot of squads to complete, but you’ll have almost two months to do everything. It will cost you a lot as well, so if you want this card, save your FUT coins to build the squads.

The first solution asks for Rare Bronze players with 50 chemistry minimum. The second one requires Rare Silver players with 50 chemistry minimum. The third segment needs to be an 82-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from Italy.

The fourth one asks for an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform card or Red pick, and at least one player from Milan. The fifth team requires an 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Piemonte Calcio. The sixth one asks for an 86-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Serie A.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon Moments Andrea Pirlo SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Born Legend

GK: Conor Hazard 64-rated (Celtic)

Conor Hazard 64-rated (Celtic) LB: Jacob Ericsson 64-rated (Falkenbergs)

Jacob Ericsson 64-rated (Falkenbergs) CB: Johan Hammar 63-rated (BK Häcken)

Johan Hammar 63-rated (BK Häcken) CB: Curtis Good 64-rated (Melbourne City)

Curtis Good 64-rated (Melbourne City) RB: Piotr Johansson 64-rated (Kalmar)

Piotr Johansson 64-rated (Kalmar) CDM: Isak Ssewankambo 64-rated (Östersunds)

Isak Ssewankambo 64-rated (Östersunds) LM: Adama Fofana 60-rated (Toulouse FC)

Adama Fofana 60-rated (Toulouse FC) RM: Felix Hörberg 64-rated (Östersunds FK)

Felix Hörberg 64-rated (Östersunds FK) CAM: Hendriksson Olsen 61-rated (Helsingborgs IF)

Hendriksson Olsen 61-rated (Helsingborgs IF) ST: Mbo Mpenza 58-rated (Helsingborg IF)

Mbo Mpenza 58-rated (Helsingborg IF) ST: Alhaji Gero 63-rated (Helsingborgs IF)

Rising Star

GK: Jérôme Prior 72-rated (Valenciennes)

Jérôme Prior 72-rated (Valenciennes) LB: Quentin Bernard 71-rated (AJ Auxerre)

Quentin Bernard 71-rated (AJ Auxerre) CB: Alexandre Coeff 68-rated (AJ Auxerre)

Alexandre Coeff 68-rated (AJ Auxerre) CB: Samuel Souprayen 74-rated (AJ Auxerre)

Samuel Souprayen 74-rated (AJ Auxerre) RB: Souleymane Karamoko 68-rated (AS Nancy)

Souleymane Karamoko 68-rated (AS Nancy) LM: Fabien Ourega 67-rated (FC Sochaux-Montbéliard)

Fabien Ourega 67-rated (FC Sochaux-Montbéliard) CM: Alexis Blin 73-rated (Amiens)

Alexis Blin 73-rated (Amiens) CM: Eddy Gnahoré 73-rated (Amiens)

Eddy Gnahoré 73-rated (Amiens) RM: Maxime Barthelmé 74-rated (Troyes)

Maxime Barthelmé 74-rated (Troyes) CF: Tristan Dingomé 73-rated (Troyes)

Tristan Dingomé 73-rated (Troyes) ST: Mathias Autret 72-rated (AJ Auxerre)

Squadra Azzurra Gloria

GK: Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Newcastle United) CB: Antonio Rüdiger 81-rated (Chelsea)

Antonio Rüdiger 81-rated (Chelsea) CB: Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United) CB: David Luiz 80-rated (Arsenal)

David Luiz 80-rated (Arsenal) CDM: James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton)

James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton) CDM: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)

Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea) LM: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) RM: Raphinha 81-rated (Leeds United)

Raphinha 81-rated (Leeds United) CAM: Mesut Özil 82-rated (Arsenal)

Mesut Özil 82-rated (Arsenal) ST: Aaron Hunt 83-rated (Hamburger)

Aaron Hunt 83-rated (Hamburger) ST: Rodrigo Machado 82-rated (Leeds United)

L’architetto

GK: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton) LB: Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United)

Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United) CB: Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire 82-rated (Manchester United) CB: Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham)

Sergio Reguilón 82-rated (Tottenham) RB: João Cancelo 83-rated (Manchester City)

João Cancelo 83-rated (Manchester City) CDM: Giovani Lo Celso 82-rated (Tottenham)

Giovani Lo Celso 82-rated (Tottenham) CM: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) CM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton) CAM: James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton)

James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan) ST: Kasper Dolberg 82-rated (Nice)

Maestro

GK: Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Juventus)

Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Juventus) CB: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) CB: Giorgio Chiellini 87-rated (Juventus)

Giorgio Chiellini 87-rated (Juventus) CB: Kalidou Koulibaly 88-rated (Napoli)

Kalidou Koulibaly 88-rated (Napoli) CDM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Juventus)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Juventus) LM: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) CM: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale)

Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale) CM: Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta)

Duván Zapata 83-rated (Atalanta) RM: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

League Legend