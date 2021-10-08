How to complete OTW Wijnaldum SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 84-rated Flashback version of Georginio Wijnaldum from Paris Saint-Germain to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Wijnaldum’s first special card in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. The best soccer players who joined a new club during the offseason received a special card in the OTW promotion. In this case, Wijnaldum was transferred from Liverpool to Paris Saint-Germain.

EA didn’t upgrade any of his stats when you compare this new card to his gold version, though. Both cards have the same overall ratings. He’ll receive an upgrade depending on his and his team’s performance throughout the season.

This SBC costs around 113,650 FUT coins on PlayStation, 119,200 on Xbox, and 125,250 on PC. If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in three different squads: Ones to Watch, PSG, and 86-Rated Squad.

You’ll have one week, until Oct. 15, to complete these squads and get this version of Wijnaldum.

SBC Conditions Reward Ones to Watch 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one OTW player. Premium gold pack PSG 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one player from Paris Saint-Germain. Jumbo gold pack 86-Rated Squad 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum; Jumbo premium gold pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Ones to Watch Georginio Wijnaldum SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Ones to Watch

GK: Emiliano Martínez 84-rated (Aston Villa)

Emiliano Martínez 84-rated (Aston Villa) LB: Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton)

Lucas Digne 84-rated (Everton) CB: John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City)

John Stones 83-rated (Manchester City) CB: Harry Maguire 84-rated (Manchester United)

Harry Maguire 84-rated (Manchester United) RB: Kieran Trippier 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: OTW Manuel Locatelli 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

OTW Manuel Locatelli 84-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Jordan Henderson 84-rated (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson 84-rated (Liverpool) CAM: Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio)

Luis Alberto 84-rated (Lazio) CAM: Mason Mount 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mason Mount 83-rated (Chelsea) ST: Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta)

Josip Iličić 84-rated (Atalanta) ST: Hakim Ziyech 84-rated (Chelsea)

PSG

GK: Koen Casteels 86-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 86-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Mats Hummels 86-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Mats Hummels 86-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Matthias Ginter 84-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) RB: Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry 85-rated (Bayern Munich) CM: Georginio Wijnaldum 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Georginio Wijnaldum 84-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: Filip Kostić 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: Marcel Sabitzer 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

Marcel Sabitzer 84-rated (Bayern Munich) CAM : Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) ST: Edinson Cavani 85-rated (Manchester United)

Edinson Cavani 85-rated (Manchester United) ST: André Silva 84-rated (RB Leipzig)

86-Rated Squad