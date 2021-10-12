How to complete OTW Boadu SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to complete two squads to get this card.

EA Sports added a 76-rated OTW version of Myron Boadu from Monaco to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team on Saturday, Oct. 9. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in the game.

This is Boadu’s first special card in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle. The best soccer players who joined a new club during the offseason received a special card in the OTW promotion. In this case, Boadu was transferred from AZ Alkmaar to Monaco.

EA didn’t upgrade any of his stats when you compare this new card to his gold version, though. Both cards have the same overall ratings. He’ll receive an upgrade depending on his and his team’s performance throughout the season.

This SBC costs around 15,550 FUT coins on PlayStation, 15,900 on Xbox, and 15,600 on PC. This is quite low priced compared to other OTW cards, but it’s also low ranked. If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads: Gold Squad and Ligue 1.

The first solution requires a gold minimum squad with at least 30 chemistry. The second one asks for an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Ligue 1.

If you complete both squads, you’ll receive two players pack and a premium gold pack besides the OTW Boadu card. You’ll have one week, until Oct. 16, to complete these squads and get this version of Boadu.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Ones to Watch Myron Boadu SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Gold Squad

GK: Sander Berge 76-rated (Sheffield United)

Sander Berge 76-rated (Sheffield United) LB: Luis Quiñones 76-rated (Tigres)

Luis Quiñones 76-rated (Tigres) CB: Eduardo “Pepê” Cossa 77-rated (Porto)

Eduardo “Pepê” Cossa 77-rated (Porto) CB: Ritsu Doan 76-rated (PSV)

Ritsu Doan 76-rated (PSV) RB: Mats Rits 76-rated (Club Brugge)

Mats Rits 76-rated (Club Brugge) CM: Luka Milivojević 76-rated (Crystal Palace)

Luka Milivojević 76-rated (Crystal Palace) CM: Nemanja Maksimović 79-rated (Getafe)

Nemanja Maksimović 79-rated (Getafe) CM: Diego Biseswar 75-rated (PAOK)

Diego Biseswar 75-rated (PAOK) LF: Oussama Idrissi 76-rated (Sevilla)

Oussama Idrissi 76-rated (Sevilla) RF: Andrija Živković 76-rated (PAOK)

Andrija Živković 76-rated (PAOK) ST: Abderrazak Hamdallah 77-rated (Al Nassr)

Ligue 1