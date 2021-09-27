How to complete Ones to Watch Shaqiri SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You'll have to build just two squads for the first player SBC of the game.

EA Sports added a 79-rated Ones to Watch (OTW) version of Xherdan Shaqiri from Lyon to FIFA 22 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This is Shaqiri’s first special card in this FIFA 22 Ultimate Team cycle and he’s also the first player to get an SBC. The best soccer players who joined a new club during the offseason receive a special card in the OTW promotion. In this case, Shaqiri was transferred from Liverpool to Lyon.

EA didn’t upgrade any of his stats when you compare this new card to his gold version, though. Both cards have the same overall ratings.

This SBC costs around 16,600 FUT coins on PlayStation, 18,000 on Xbox, and 18,650 on PC. If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in two squads: Tactical Emulation and Ligue 1. You’ll have until Sept. 30 to complete these squads and get this version of Shaqiri.

The first solution requires an 81-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Lyon. The second one asks for an 83-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Ligue 1.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Ones to Watch SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Tactical Emulation

David Soria 81-rated (Getafe) LB: Ignacio Monreal 80-rated (Real Sociedad)

Dakonam Djené 81-rated (Getafe) CB: Robin Le Normand 78-rated (Real Sociedad)

Kevin Volland 83-rated (Monaco) CDM: Víctor Pérez 78-rated (Getafe)

Anthony Lopes 82-rated (Lyon) CAM: Nemanja Maksimović 79-rated (Getafe)

Ander Guevara Lajo 83-rated (Real Sociedad) CAM: Iker Muniain 80-rated (Athletic Club)

