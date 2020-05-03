How to complete Moments Diogo Jota SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a Moments card for Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team yesterday.

The card celebrates Jota’s win at the ePremier League Invitational in which he defeated Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool at the grand finals on April 25. The Moments Jota card can be achievable through squad-building challenges, which are available for the rest of the FIFA 20 cycle.

The Moments Jota is an 89-rated attacker that were massively upgraded from its 80-rated base version. EA has boosted his Passing (+13), Shooting (+11), Pace (+10), Dribbling (10), and Physical (+10), which makes it a well-rounded card.

As Jota plays for a Premier League team, there are plenty of quality options to link his Moments card. You can get a strong link if you pair Moments Jota with Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Raúl Jiménez 91-rated, which can be completed through in-game objectives until the next Friday, May 8.

This SBC, however, is a touch expensive as you’ll have to turn in three different squads to complete it. The first squad is an 85-rated with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform, and one player from Liverpool or Wolves. The second one requires an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one Portuguese player, and the final solution is an 87-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, and at least one player from the Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Moments Jota SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content. It’s costing around 430,000 FUT coins in all platforms.

Final

GK: Roman Bürki 85-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

LB: André Onana 85-rated (Ajax)

CB: Manuel Akanji 83-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

CB: Lucas Hernández 84-rated (Bayern Munich)

RB: Georginio Wijnaldum 84-rated (Liverpool)

CM: Dušan Tadić 84-rated (Ajax)

CM: Corentin Tolisso 83-rated (Bayern Munich)

CM: İlkay Gündoğan 84-rated (Manchester City)

LW: Quincy Promes 82-rated (Ajax)

RW: Riyad Mahrez 87-rated (Manchester City)

ST: Eoin Doyle 87-rated (Swindon Town)

Seleção das Quinas

GK: Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

LB: Eoin Doyle 87-rated (Swindon Town)

CB: Miranda 83-rated (Jiangsu Suning)

CB: Thiago Silva 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

RB: Anthony Lopes 85-rated (Lyon)

CDM: Paulinho 84-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

CDM: Blaise Matuidi 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

LM: Gonzalo Higuaín 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

RM: Federico Bernardeschi 83-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

CAM: Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

ST: Lautaro Martínez 84-rated (Internazionale)

