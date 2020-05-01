How to complete TOTSSF Raúl Jiménez and Ayoze Pérez objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

You can earn two great FIFA 20 cards just by playing the game.

EA Sports introduced two TOTSSF objective players from the Premier League to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

They are two attackers: Raúl Jiménez 91-rated from Wolverhampton Wanderers and a Moments 89-rated Ayoze Pérez from Leicester. The latter gained the Moments card to celebrate a hat trick in a Premier League match where his team broke the record for the largest goal difference in a road victory.

These players will be available for one week. Their challenges can be completed entirely in Squad Battles matches for TOTSSF Pérez and mostly in Division Rivals matches for TOTSSF Jiménez. Most of them aren’t difficult and these players could be great additions to your Ultimate Team.

Here are all of the objectives that have to done to complete TOTSSF Jiménez and TOTSSF Moments Pérez.

TOTSSF Jiménez

Made in Mexico: Assist with a through ball in two separate Squad Battles matches on World Class difficulty minimum (or Rivals) using Mexican players.

Assist with a through ball in two separate Squad Battles matches on World Class difficulty minimum (or Rivals) using Mexican players. Leap to LaLiga: Score in three separate Rivals matches using LaLiga forwards.

Score in three separate Rivals matches using LaLiga forwards. Eagle eye: Score a finesse goal in five separate Rivals matches using Liga NOS players.

Score a finesse goal in five separate Rivals matches using Liga NOS players. Wolf pack attack: Score and assist in eight separate Rivals wins using Premier League players with four stars weak foot minimum.

TOTSSF Moments Pérez