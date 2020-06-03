How to complete Ligue 1 TOTSSF guaranteed SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a squad-building challenge (SBC) to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today that will give fans a guaranteed Ligue 1 Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) player if they complete it.

The Ligue 1 TOTSSF squad was released last Friday, May 29. It’ll be available in packs until Friday, June 5. The Ligue 1 TOTSSF guaranteed SBC is available for the next two days.

The guaranteed Ligue 1 TOTSSF player, however, will be an untradeable card, which means you can’t sell it on the FUT market to make a profit. There are several players who can boost your Ultimate Team, but the highest-rated cards are a 98-rated Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain, a 98-rated Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, a 97-rated Wissam Ben Yedder from AS Monaco, and a 96-rated Ángel Dí Maria from Paris Saint-Germain.

Image via EA Sports

If you choose to complete the Ligue 1 TOTSSF guaranteed SBC, you’ll have to turn in an 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTSSF player. This SBC costs around 120,000 FUT coins on any platform if you build it from scratch.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Ligue 1 TOTSSF guaranteed SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.