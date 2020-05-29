EA Sports introduces Ligue 1 TOTSSF cards to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

You'll see plenty of people using the newest versions of Mbappé, Neymar, and Ben Yedder in the upcoming Weekend League.

EA Sports revealed the Ligue 1 Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) set for FIFA 20 Ultimate Team today.

The Ligue 1 TOTSSF team replaces the Serie A TOTSSF cards in FUT packs. Aside from the regular FUT packs, you’ll have the chance to pack them if you play in the Weekend League because EA interrupted the Team of the Week Moments (TOTW) release during the TOTSSF promo.

The highest-rated Ligue 1 TOTSSF cards are a 98-rated Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain, a 98-rated Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, a 97-rated Wissam Ben Yedder from AS Monaco, and a 96-rated Ángel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain.

Aside from the players who can either be packed or bought from the FUT market, EA has added two players that can be acquired through completing in-game objectives: TOTSSF Idrissa Gueye 93-rated from Paris Saint-Germain and TOTSSF Moments Aleksandr Golovin 89-rated from AS Monaco.

There’s also a new squad-building challenge (SBC) available, which is a TOTSSF 93-rated version of Dimitri Payet from Olympique de Marseille.

Here are all of the Ligue 1 TOTSSF cards released today.

First team

GK: Steve Mandanda 92-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Steve Mandanda 92-rated (Olympique de Marseille) CB: Thiago Silva 95-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Thiago Silva 95-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Marquinhos 94-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marquinhos 94-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CM: Renato Sanches 94-rated (Lille)

Renato Sanches 94-rated (Lille) CM: Houssem Aouar 94-rated (Lyon)

Houssem Aouar 94-rated (Lyon) CM: Milinković-Savić 94-rated (Lazio)

Milinković-Savić 94-rated (Lazio) LW: Neymar 98-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar 98-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) RW: Ángel Di Maria 96-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Ángel Di Maria 96-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CF: Memphis Depay 94-rated (Lyon)

Memphis Depay 94-rated (Lyon) ST: Wissam Ben Yedder 97-rated (AS Monaco)

Wissam Ben Yedder 97-rated (AS Monaco) ST: Kylian Mbappé 98-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Substitutes

GK: Predrag Rajković 89-rated (Stade de Reims)

Predrag Rajković 89-rated (Stade de Reims) CB: Yunis Abdelhamid 89-rated (Stade de Reims)

Yunis Abdelhamid 89-rated (Stade de Reims) LB: Hassane Kamara 87-rated (Stade de Reims)

Hassane Kamara 87-rated (Stade de Reims) RB: Kenny Lala 93-rated (Strasbourg)

Kenny Lala 93-rated (Strasbourg) CM: Benjamin André 88-rated (Lille)

Benjamin André 88-rated (Lille) CAM: Téji Savanier 92-rated (Montpellier)

Téji Savanier 92-rated (Montpellier) RW: Youcef Atal 92-rated (OGC Nice)

Youcef Atal 92-rated (OGC Nice) ST: Islam Slimani 90-rated (AS Monaco)

Islam Slimani 90-rated (AS Monaco) ST: Victor Osimhen 93-rated (Lille)

Objective players

CM: Aleksandr Golovin 89-rated (AS Monaco)

Aleksandr Golovin 89-rated (AS Monaco) CM: Idrissa Gueye 93-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

SBC players