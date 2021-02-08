How to complete Future Stars Pedro Gonçalves Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced two different 87-rated versions of Pedro Gonçalves from Sporting CP to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. Both versions are obtainable through the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

This Player Pick SBC is part of the Future Stars’ promo that arrived on Feb. 5 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has given permanent upgrades to several cards and will bring a new team and four upgrades for selected players each week.

Well-rounded CM or attack-minded RW? 🤔



A new #FutureStars Player Pick Squad Building Challenge is available now in #FUT.#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/huswP3rKo5 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 8, 2021

One of the new versions of Pedro Gonçalves has 90 Pace, 86 Shooting, 82 Passing, 88 Dribbling, 60 Defending, and 76 Physical. The second version, though, has 82 Pace, 81 Shooting, 83 Passing, 87 Dribbling, 77 Defending, and 72 Physical. Both options are average cards—they aren’t incredible but aren’t terrible either.

If you want to complete the SBC, you’ll have to choose the version that fits your playstyle the most. The first version is a right-wing, while the second one plays as a center midfielder. We recommend the first option because when you apply the maestro or marksman chemistry style, its skills surpass 90 ratings and you can play it as a center attacking midfielder.

This SBC has the same price for either card and costs around 145,000 FUT coins on any platform at the moment. You can find similar tradable cards for cheaper, but if you use Liga NOS players, this is a good option to add to your team because of the strong links they’ll be able to make.

If you want to complete the Future Stars Pedro Gonçalves Player Pick SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and one player from Portugal. The second team must be an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and one Inform card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Future Stars Pedro Gonçalves Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

National Duty

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CB: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RB: Sven Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Sven Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Denis Zakaria 83-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Denis Zakaria 83-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CM: Charles Aránguiz 86-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Charles Aránguiz 86-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig) LW: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: Karim Bellarabi 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Karim Bellarabi 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) ST: André Silva 84-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Top Form