How to complete Future Stars Curtis Jones Player Pick SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced two different 87-rated versions of Curtis Jones from Liverpool to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. Both versions are obtainable through the squad-building challenges (SBC) menu.

This Player Pick SBC is part of the Future Stars’ promo that arrived on Feb. 5 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has given permanent upgrades to several cards and will bring a new team and four upgrades for selected players each week.

A CM maestro or a intricate LM 👀🤔@curtisjr_10 #FutureStars Player Pick Squad Building Challenge is available now in #FUT.#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/3sTSgUQSuU — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 12, 2021

One of the new versions of Curtis Jones has 90 Pace, 86 Shooting, 86 Passing, 90 Dribbling, 65 Defending, and 82 Physical. The second version, though, has 84 Pace, 85 Shooting, 89 Passing, 84 Dribbling, 81 Defending, and 86 Physical. Both options are good, but the LM version has the potential to be excellent.

If you want to complete the SBC, you’ll have to choose the version that fits your playstyle the most. The first version is a left-midfielder, while the second one plays as a center midfielder. We recommend the first option because when you apply the hunter chemistry style, its skills surpass 90 ratings.

This SBC has the same price for either card and costs around 410,000 FUT coins on PS4 and Xbox One but is more expensive on PC (460,00 FUT coins) at the moment. This card is fairly priced considering the high stats and the strong link it can make with the End of an Era Rooney SBC.

If you want to complete the Future Stars Curtis Player Pick SBC, you’ll need to turn in three squads. The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and one player from Liverpool. The second team must be an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and one player from England. The third one asks for an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and one player from the Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Future Stars Curtis Jones Player Pick SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Liverpool

GK: André Onana 84-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 84-rated (Ajax) LB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax) CB: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) RB: Sven Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Sven Bender 82-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: Isco 84-rated (real Madrid)

Isco 84-rated (real Madrid) CM: Quincy Promes 82-rated (Ajax)

Quincy Promes 82-rated (Ajax) CM: Seydou Keita 81-rated (Al-Jaish)

Seydou Keita 81-rated (Al-Jaish) LW: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RW: Xherdan Shaqiri 81-rated (Liverpool)

Xherdan Shaqiri 81-rated (Liverpool) ST: Gerard Moreno 83-rated (Vilarreal)

England

GK: Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Juventus)

Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Juventus) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Giorgio Chiellini 87-rated (Juventus)

Giorgio Chiellini 87-rated (Juventus) CB: Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Juventus)

Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Juventus) RB: Ricardo Pereira 85-rated (Leicester City)

Ricardo Pereira 85-rated (Leicester City) LM: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) CM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton) CM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton) RM: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CAM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) ST: Salvatore Sirigu 84-rated (Torino)

Premier League