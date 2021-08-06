How to complete FUTTIES EFL Championship Upgrade in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports introduced the FUTTIES EFL Championship Upgrade yesterday, Aug. 5, as part of the new league squad-building challenge (SBC) in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, alongside the FUTTIES Bundesliga Upgrade and the FUTTIES Ligue 1 Upgrade.

This league SBC will reward you with a pack each time you complete a segment and you’ll receive a prime gold players pack once you have finished all four challenges. This is a great method to try to pack special cards and make a profit since there are a total of 150 special cards in packs right now, which were added on July 30. The special cards are from some of the past FUT promos, including Team of the Season (TOTS), Future Stars, and FUT Birthday.

The selection of players features some of the most desirable items in the game, such as TOTS Robert Lewandowski 98-rated from Bayern Munich, TOTS Lionel Messi 98-rated from Barcelona, TOTS Cristiano Ronaldo 98-rated from Piemonte Calcio, and TOTS Kylian Mbappé 97-rated from Paris Saint-Germain. The FUTTIES EFL Championship Upgrade will be available for eight weeks and is repeatable, so you can complete it as many times as you want.

Some segments will be more expensive than others, but if you complete this with caution, you’re most likely going to profit coins. The prices may vary from week to week, but this league SBC costs around 90,000 FUT coins on console and around 150,000 FUT coins on PC right now.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete the FUTTIES EFL Championship Upgrade SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward EFL Championship Challenge #1 60-rated squad with 100 team chemistry, all players must be either silver or bronze, and all cards must be from the same EFL Championship club. Small prime silver players pack EFL Championship Challenge #2 65-rated squad with 100 chemistry, and all cards must be from the same EFL Championship club. You can use gold, silver, and bronze cards in this segment. Small prime mixed players pack EFL Championship Challenge #3 68-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least four rare cards, and all cards must play in the EFL Championship. You can use gold, silver, and bronze cards in this segment. Prime mixed players pack EFL Championship Challenge #4 75-rated squad with a minimum of 75 team chemistry, at least two rare cards, and all players must play in the EFL Championship. You can use gold, silver, and bronze cards in this segment. Small prime gold players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES EFL Championship Upgrade SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

EFL Championship Challenge No. 1

GK: David Marshall 72-rated (Derby County)

David Marshall 72-rated (Derby County) LB: Craig Forsyth 70-rated (Derby County)

Craig Forsyth 70-rated (Derby County) CB: Curtis Davies 70-rated (Derby County)

Curtis Davies 70-rated (Derby County) CB: George Edmundson 66-rated (Derby County)

George Edmundson 66-rated (Derby County) RB: Andre Wisdom 71-rated (Derby County)

Andre Wisdom 71-rated (Derby County) CDM: Krystian Bielik 70-rated (Derby County)

Krystian Bielik 70-rated (Derby County) LM: Tom Lawrence 72-rated (Derby County)

Tom Lawrence 72-rated (Derby County) RM: Jason Knight 65-rated (Derby County)

Jason Knight 65-rated (Derby County) CAM: Isaac Hutchinson 58-rated (Derby County)

Isaac Hutchinson 58-rated (Derby County) ST: Colin Kazim-Richards 68-rated (Derby County)

Colin Kazim-Richards 68-rated (Derby County) ST: Lee Gregory 68-rated (Derby County)

EFL Championship Challenge No. 2

GK: Ryan Schofield 60-rated (Huddersfield Town)

Ryan Schofield 60-rated (Huddersfield Town) LB: Harry Toffolo 69-rated (Huddersfield Town)

Harry Toffolo 69-rated (Huddersfield Town) CB: Richard Stearman 68-rated (Huddersfield Town)

Richard Stearman 68-rated (Huddersfield Town) CB: Tommy Elphick 69-rated (Huddersfield Town)

Tommy Elphick 69-rated (Huddersfield Town) RB: Demeaco Duhaney 62-rated (Huddersfield Town)

Demeaco Duhaney 62-rated (Huddersfield Town) LM: Rolando Aarons 70-rated (Huddersfield Town)

Rolando Aarons 70-rated (Huddersfield Town) CM: Scott High 57-rated (Huddersfield Town)

Scott High 57-rated (Huddersfield Town) CM: Matty Daly 58-rated (Huddersfield Town)

Matty Daly 58-rated (Huddersfield Town) RM: Josh Koroma 59-rated (Huddersfield Town)

Josh Koroma 59-rated (Huddersfield Town) ST: Fraizer Campbell 67-rated (Huddersfield Town)

Fraizer Campbell 67-rated (Huddersfield Town) ST: Kian Harratt 58-rated (Huddersfield Town)

EFL Championship Challenge No. 3

GK: David Marshall 72-rated (Derby County)

David Marshall 72-rated (Derby County) LB: Sam Byram 73-rated (Norwich City)

Sam Byram 73-rated (Norwich City) CB: Nathan Baker 71-rated (Bristol City)

Nathan Baker 71-rated (Bristol City) CB: Michael Morrison 71-rated (Reading FC)

Michael Morrison 71-rated (Reading FC) RB: Neil Etheridge 73-rated (Birmingham City)

Neil Etheridge 73-rated (Birmingham City) CDM: Graeme Shinnie 72-rated (Derby County)

Graeme Shinnie 72-rated (Derby County) CM: Marlon Pack 73-rated (Cardiff City)

Marlon Pack 73-rated (Cardiff City) CM: Massimo Luongo 71-rated (Sheffield Wednesday)

Massimo Luongo 71-rated (Sheffield Wednesday) LW: Todd Cantwell 74-rated (Norwich City)

Todd Cantwell 74-rated (Norwich City) RW: Tom Barkhuizen 72-rated (Preston North End FC)

Tom Barkhuizen 72-rated (Preston North End FC) ST: Danny Hylton 67-rated (Luton Town)

EFL Championship Challenge No. 4