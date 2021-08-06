How to complete FUTTIES Bundesliga Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have eight weeks in total to grind this league SBC.

EA Sports = introduced a set of three new league squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team yesterday, Aug. 5, including the FUTTIES Bundesliga Upgrade.

EA added the three new league SBCs during the FUTTIES promo, which started on July 16 and there are 150 special cards from past FUT promos, such as Team of the Season (TOTS), available in packs.

This league SBC will reward you with a pack each time you complete a segment and you’ll receive a rare mega pack once you’ve completed all six segments. Some solutions are more expensive than others, but in general, you’ll be able to profit some coins after it’s done. The FUTTIES Bundesliga Upgrade SBC will be available for eight weeks, so you have plenty of time to grind some cards.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete the FUTTIES Bundesliga Upgrade SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward Bundesliga Challenge #1 63-rated squad with 100 chemistry minimum, all players must be either bronze or silver and all the 11 players must belong from the same Bundesliga club. Jumbo premium silver pack Bundesliga Challenge #2 65-rated squad with 100 chemistry minimum, and all the 11 players must belong from the same Bundesliga club. Small prime electrum players pack Bundesliga Challenge #3 70-rated squad with 100 chemistry minimum, all the 11 players must belong from the same Bundesliga club, and the solution must have at least three rare cards. Premium silver players pack Bundesliga Challenge #4 75-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, at least four rare cards, and all players must play in the Bundesliga. Premium gold players pack Bundesliga Challenge #5 77-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, must feature at least three rare cards, and all the players must play in the Bundesliga Prime electrum players pack Bundesliga Challenge #6 80-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, must feature at least three rare cards, and all the players must play in the Bundesliga. Rare electrum players pack

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES Bundesliga Upgrade SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA content.

Bundesliga Challenge No. 1

GK: Andreas Luthe 74-rated (Union Berlin)

Andreas Luthe 74-rated (Union Berlin) LB: Niko Gießelmann 71-rated (Union Berlin)

Niko Gießelmann 71-rated (Union Berlin) CB: Marvin Friedrich 74-rated (Union Berlin)

Marvin Friedrich 74-rated (Union Berlin) CB: Florian Hübner 72-rated (Union Berlin)

Florian Hübner 72-rated (Union Berlin) RB: Julian Ryerson 67-rated (Union Berlin)

Julian Ryerson 67-rated (Union Berlin) CDM: Timo Baumgartl 74-rated (Union Berlin)

Timo Baumgartl 74-rated (Union Berlin) LM: Andreas Voglsammer 73-rated (Union Berlin)

Andreas Voglsammer 73-rated (Union Berlin) RM: Levin Öztunali 73-rated (Union Berlin)

Levin Öztunali 73-rated (Union Berlin) CAM: Christian Gentner 74-rated (Union Berlin)

Christian Gentner 74-rated (Union Berlin) ST: Anthony Ujah 71-rated (Union Berlin)

Anthony Ujah 71-rated (Union Berlin) ST: Joel Pohjanpalo 72-rated (Union Berlin)

Bundesliga Challenge No. 2

GK: Oscar Linnér 70-rated (Arminia Bielefeld)

Oscar Linnér 70-rated (Arminia Bielefeld) LB: Jacob Barrett Laursen 69-rated (Arminia Bielefeld)

Jacob Barrett Laursen 69-rated (Arminia Bielefeld) CB: Joakim Nilsson 72-rated (Arminia Bielefeld)

Joakim Nilsson 72-rated (Arminia Bielefeld) CB: Mike van der Hoorn 73-rated (Arminia Bielefeld)

Mike van der Hoorn 73-rated (Arminia Bielefeld) RB: Cédric Brunner 70-rated (Arminia Bielefeld)

Cédric Brunner 70-rated (Arminia Bielefeld) CM: Sebastian Vasiliadis 72-rated (Arminia Bielefeld)

Sebastian Vasiliadis 72-rated (Arminia Bielefeld) CM: Marcel Hartel 72-rated (Arminia Bielefeld)

Marcel Hartel 72-rated (Arminia Bielefeld) CM: Fabian Kunze 65-rated (Arminia Bielefeld)

Fabian Kunze 65-rated (Arminia Bielefeld) LW: Cebio Soukou 70-rated (Arminia Bielefeld)

Cebio Soukou 70-rated (Arminia Bielefeld) RW: Masaya Okugawa 74-rated (Arminia Bielefeld)

Masaya Okugawa 74-rated (Arminia Bielefeld) ST: Sebastian Müller 57-rated (Arminia Bielefeld)

Bundesliga Challenge No. 3

GK: Niklas Lomb 68-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Niklas Lomb 68-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LB: Wendell Nascimento 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Wendell Nascimento 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CB: Aleksandar Dragovic 75-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Aleksandar Dragovic 75-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CB: Tin Jedvaj 75-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Tin Jedvaj 75-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RB: Timothy Fosu-Mensah 73-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Timothy Fosu-Mensah 73-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) LM: Demarai Gray 75-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Demarai Gray 75-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: Exequiel Palacios 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Exequiel Palacios 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: Nadiem Amiri 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Nadiem Amiri 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RM: Mitchell Weiser 76-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Mitchell Weiser 76-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CF: Florian Wirtz 68-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Florian Wirtz 68-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) ST: Patrik Schick 78-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Bundesliga Challenge No. 4

GK: Alexander Nübel 75-rated (Bayern Munich)

Alexander Nübel 75-rated (Bayern Munich) LB: Iago Borduchi 75-rated (FC Augsburg)

Iago Borduchi 75-rated (FC Augsburg) CB: Dedryck Boyata 77-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Dedryck Boyata 77-rated (Hertha Berlin) CB: Josuha Guilavogui 78-rated (Wolfsburg)

Josuha Guilavogui 78-rated (Wolfsburg) RB: Jonathan Schmid 77-rated (Freiburg)

Jonathan Schmid 77-rated (Freiburg) CDM: Tobias Strobl 76-rated (FC Augsburg)

Tobias Strobl 76-rated (FC Augsburg) LM: Demarai Gray 75-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Demarai Gray 75-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: Christoph Baumgartner 75-rated (Hoffenheim)

Christoph Baumgartner 75-rated (Hoffenheim) CM: Julian Baumgartlinger 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Julian Baumgartlinger 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RM: Deyovaisio Zeefuik 75-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Deyovaisio Zeefuik 75-rated (Hertha Berlin) ST: Kevin-Prince Boateng 78-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Bundesliga Challenge No. 5

GK: Rune Almenning Jarstein 77-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Rune Almenning Jarstein 77-rated (Hertha Berlin) LB: Maximilian Mittelstädt 76-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Maximilian Mittelstädt 76-rated (Hertha Berlin) CB: Niklas Stark 76-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Niklas Stark 76-rated (Hertha Berlin) CB: Makoto Hasebe 76-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Makoto Hasebe 76-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RB: Exequiel Palacios 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Exequiel Palacios 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CDM: Omar Mascarell 79-rated (Schalke 04)

Omar Mascarell 79-rated (Schalke 04) CM: Sebastian Rode 77-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Sebastian Rode 77-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: Santiago Ascacibar 76-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Santiago Ascacibar 76-rated (Hertha Berlin) LW: Demarai Gray 75-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Demarai Gray 75-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) RW: Dodi Lukebakio 77-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Dodi Lukebakio 77-rated (Hertha Berlin) ST: Nadiem Amiri 77-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Bundesliga Challenge No. 6