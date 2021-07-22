How to complete FUTTIES Bernard SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll just have to complete one squad to get this card.

EA Sports added a 93-rated FUTTIES version of Bernard Duarte from Everton to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Bernard’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. He was released alongside Allan Loureiro, who also plays for Everton, as part of the Dynamic Duo segment of the FUTTIES promo. This promotion celebrates the FIFA 21 cycle so far while still bringing new content like these cards.

EA greatly increased all of Bernard’s skills, including Physical (+28), Shooting, (+23), Passing (+19), Defending (+15), Dribbling (+13), and his Pace (+13) when you compare this new card to his 78-rated gold version.

He has great stats with his highest skills being his 97-rated Pace and Dribbling, and the lowest ones being his 54-rated Defending and 72-rated Physical. He also has four-star skill moves and weak foot. If you apply the marksman chemistry style, you’ll increase his Shooting (+7), Physical (+7), and Dribbling (+2), which will maximize all of his Long Shots, Ball Control, and Dribbling stats.

This SBC costs around 135,100 FUT coins on PlayStation, 135,950 on Xbox, and 156,550 on PC. It can make perfect links with 96-rated Summer Stars Richarlison and his Dynamic Duo 94-rated FUTTIES Allan, as well as strong links with other incredible Brazilian players like de Andrade, 99-rated FOF Path to Glory Firmino, 95-rated Summer Stars Mina, and 94-rated FUTTIES Telles.

If you’re interested in completing this SBC, you’ll have to turn in just an 85-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) player, and at least one player from the Premier League. You’ll have until July 29 to complete it and get this FUTTIES version of Bernard.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete FUTTIES Bernard Duarte SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content: