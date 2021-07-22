How to complete FUTTIES Allan SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a FUTTIES version of Allan Loureiro from Everton to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. You can obtain this card after you complete two squad-building challenges (SBC) segments in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This 94-rated midfielder was added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team as part of the FUTTIES promo that arrived in the game last Friday, July 16, alongside Bernard Duarte, one of his Brazilian teammates on Everton who also received a FUTTIES card. EA is calling them a dynamic duo because you’ll have a perfect link if you use both of them in your starting lineup.

EA massively boosted all of Allan’s stats, including Pace (+18), Shooting (+17), Passing (+14), Physical (+11), Dribbling (+11), and Defending (+10), when you compare this FUTTIES card to his 83-rated gold version. It’s Allan’s first special card throughout the game cycle and it has everything a midfielder needs, except a strong weak foot, which is just three stars.

You can further boost FUTTIES Allan’s stats with the correct chemistry style. In this case, it depends on how you want to use the card, but the best options are arguably the basic, shadow, or anchor styles.

The FUTTIES Allan SBC costs around 230,000 FUT coins on PlayStation and Xbox and is slightly more expensive on PC (263,450 FUT coins), which is fair for a card that essentially becomes a 99-rated item depending on the chemistry style.

If you want to complete this SBC, you’ll have to turn in two different squads. The first team must be 84-rated with 70 chemistry minimum, at least one Brazilian player, and one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card. The second solution requires an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum, at least one Inform or TOTS card, and one player from the Premier League. The SBC will be live for a whole week until Thursday, July 29.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUTTIES Allan SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specialized in FIFA.

Brazil

GK: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) LB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) CB: Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia)

Gabriel Paulista 82-rated (Valencia) RB: Jesús Navas 84-rated (Sevilla)

Jesús Navas 84-rated (Sevilla) CDM: Toni Kroos 88-rated (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos 88-rated (Real Madrid) LM: Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid) RM: Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad)

Portu 83-rated (Real Sociedad) CAM: Saúl Ñíguez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid)

Saúl Ñíguez 84-rated (Atlético Madrid) CAM: Gerard Moreno 83-rated (Villarreal)

Gerard Moreno 83-rated (Villarreal) ST: Stevan Jovetić 81-rated (AS Monaco)

Premier League