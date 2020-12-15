How to complete FUT Freeze Wan-Bissaka SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

There are three squads to build in total.

EA Sports added an 85-rated FUT Freeze version of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Wan-Bissaka’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has changed some of his stats, including Physical (+9), Passing (+6), and Pace (+5) when you compare this card to his 83-rated gold version. You’ll have until Dec. 30 to get this card.

FUT Freeze Wan-Bissaka costs around 380,55 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and has a higher price on Xbox One (397,850) and PC (437,250). EA changed his position from a right-back to a center-back but hasn’t heavily increased any of his skills as it did with FUT Freeze Gayà.

If you want to complete the FUT Freeze Wan-Bissaka SBC, you’ll need to build three squads: Manchester United, National Duty, and Premier League. The first requires an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from Manchester United.

The second squad asks for an 85-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from England. The last one needs an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and one player from Premier League.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Freeze Aaron Wan-Bissaka SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Manchester United

GK: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester) RB: César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea)

César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea) CDM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CDM: Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United)

Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United) LM : Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CAM: Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea) RM: Pepe 84-rated (Porto)

Pepe 84-rated (Porto) ST: Youssef El-Arabi 84-rated (Olympiakos)

National Duty

GK: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) LB: Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Juventus)

Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Juventus) CB: Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale)

Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale) RB: Anthony Lopes 86-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 86-rated (Lyon) CDM: Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale)

Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale) LM: Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham)

Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham) CM : Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale)

: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale) CM: Christian Eriksen 85-rated (Internazionale)

Christian Eriksen 85-rated (Internazionale) RM: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) ST: Dries Mertens 85-rated (Napoli)

Premier League