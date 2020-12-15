How to complete FUT Freeze Wan-Bissaka SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 85-rated FUT Freeze version of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.
This is Wan-Bissaka’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has changed some of his stats, including Physical (+9), Passing (+6), and Pace (+5) when you compare this card to his 83-rated gold version. You’ll have until Dec. 30 to get this card.
FUT Freeze Wan-Bissaka costs around 380,55 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and has a higher price on Xbox One (397,850) and PC (437,250). EA changed his position from a right-back to a center-back but hasn’t heavily increased any of his skills as it did with FUT Freeze Gayà.
If you want to complete the FUT Freeze Wan-Bissaka SBC, you’ll need to build three squads: Manchester United, National Duty, and Premier League. The first requires an 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from Manchester United.
The second squad asks for an 85-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from England. The last one needs an 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and one player from Premier League.
Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Freeze Aaron Wan-Bissaka SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:
Manchester United
- GK: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)
- LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)
- CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)
- CB: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester)
- RB: César Azpilicueta 84-rated (Chelsea)
- CDM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)
- CDM: Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United)
- LM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)
- CAM: Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea)
- RM: Pepe 84-rated (Porto)
- ST: Youssef El-Arabi 84-rated (Olympiakos)
National Duty
- GK: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)
- LB: Dele Alli 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)
- CB: Paulo Dybala 88-rated (Juventus)
- CB: Milan Škriniar 85-rated (Internazionale)
- RB: Anthony Lopes 86-rated (Lyon)
- CDM: Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale)
- LM: Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham)
- CM: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale)
- CM: Christian Eriksen 85-rated (Internazionale)
- RM: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)
- ST: Dries Mertens 85-rated (Napoli)
Premier League
- GK: an Oblak 91-rated (Atlético de Madrid)
- LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)
- CB: José Giménez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid
- CB: Felipe Monteiro 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)
- RB: Ederson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City)
- CDM: Saúl Ñíguez 84-rated (Atlético de Madrid)
- CM: André Onana 84-rated (Ajax)
- CM: David de Gea 86-rated (Manchester United)
- LW: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)
- RW: Gareth Bale 83-rated (Tottenham)
- ST: Raúl Jiménez 85-rated (Napoli)