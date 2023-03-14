How to complete FUT Fantasy Rashica SBC IN FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Players can get an 86-rated Fantasy version of Milot Rashica from Galatasaray in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team starting today after completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Fantasy FUT event follows the domestic league matches of players featured on the main teams and in themed SBCs and set objectives. The ones who can perform a series of achievements in real life will receive up to +4 overall upgrades.

You’ll notice that all of Rashica’s skills were all greatly upgraded for this Fantasy version, including his Passing (+13), Physical (+12), Shooting (+11), Defending (+11), and Pace (+10) when compared to his 74-rated silver card.

This is a very simple SBC, as you’ll only have to turn in a squad with 83 points of rating minimum. And the price for it ranges from 29,950 to 29,800 FUT coins if you buy all the necessary cards, depending on which platform you play on.

After March 17, this SBC will expire. Here is the cheapest solution right now to complete Fantasy Milot Rashica SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website specializing in FIFA content:

How to get FUT Fantasy Rashica in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team