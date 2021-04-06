How to complete FUT Birthday St. Juste SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 91-rated FUT Birthday version of Jeremiah St. Juste from Mainz 05 to FIFA 21 today. This item will be available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

St. Juste is a part of the second set of FUT Birthday cards. The FUT Birthday promo features players with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or their weak foot rating.

This is St. Juste’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA generally increased almost all of his stats, including Passing (+13), Dribbling (+12), Shooting (+12), Defending (+11), and Physical (+11), when compared to his 74-rated silver version. His skill moves were upgraded to five stars while his weak foot remained at three stars.

FUT Birthday St. Juste costs around 394,900 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 381,300 on Xbox One, and has a higher price on PC (421,450 FUT coins). But this is an incredible card with high meta stats. You can improve his Pace (+9) and Defending (+8) even further by applying the shadow chemistry style.

If you want to complete the FUT Birthday St. Juste SBC, you’ll need to build three squads: Netherlands, Bundesliga, and 86-rated Squad. You’ll have until April 17 to complete these squads.

The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Netherlands. The second squad asks for an 84-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and one player from Bundesliga. The third one just needs to be an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Birthday Jeremiah St. Juste SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Netherlands

GK: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Nicolás Tagliafico 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CB: Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax) CB: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: Alessandro Florenzi 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Alessandro Florenzi 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) CDM: Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Betis)

Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Betis) CM: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Deportivo Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Deportivo Alavés) LW : Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RW: Pablo Sarabia 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pablo Sarabia 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Bundesliga

GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) LB: Juan Bernat 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Juan Bernat 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Marquinhos 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marquinhos 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) RB: Mário Fernandes 84-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Mário Fernandes 84-rated (CSKA Moscow) CDM: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CAM: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CAM : Memphis Depay 85-rated (Lyon)

: Memphis Depay 85-rated (Lyon) CAM: Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig) ST: Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

86-rated Squad

GK: Hugo Lloris 84-rated (Tottenham)

Hugo Lloris 84-rated (Tottenham) LB: Andrew Robertson 87-rated (Liverpool)

Andrew Robertson 87-rated (Liverpool) CB: Aymeric Laporte 87-rated (Manchester City)

Aymeric Laporte 87-rated (Manchester City) CB: Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa)

Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa) RB: Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LM: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) CDM: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)

Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea) CDM: Marco Verratti 86-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marco Verratti 86-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) RM : Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

: Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Gerard Moreno 83-rated (Villarreal)

Gerard Moreno 83-rated (Villarreal) ST: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Deportivo Alavés)