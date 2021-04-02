EA adds FUT Birthday’s second team to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports is celebrating 12 years of FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) with a new promo called FUT Birthday—and the second team was added to the game today.
This promotion gives each FUT Birthday player released through the unique teams or the SBCs a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or their weak foot rating, in addition to newly boosted stats.
The second and last team added today features players such as 92-rated Luka Modrić from Real Madrid, 92-rated Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, and 90-rated Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande. Here are the 11 FUT Birthday players added today with the second team:
- 92-rated Luka Modrić from Real Madrid
- 92-rated Raheem Sterling from Manchester City
- 90-rated Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande
- 90-rated Houssem Aouar from Lyon
- 89-rated Adama Traoré from Wolverhampton Wanderers
- 88-rated Emre Can from Borussia Dortmund
- 87-rated Fikayo Tomori from Milan
- 87-rated Youcef Atal from OGC Nice
- 86-rated Ryan Kent from Rangers
- 86-rated Federico Bernardeschi from Juventus
- 85-rated Christian Günter from Freiburg
Players can earn different rewards for daily engagement in FUT during the event. EA will release daily FUT Birthday SBCs in honor of previous FIFA games. If you complete four SBCs in a row, you’ll earn the group reward for the corresponding FUT Birthday Objective.
In addition to this promotion, players will be gifted a set of rewards, ranging from the Jumbo Premium Gold Pack to the Ultimate Pack, depending on how many unique days they’ve played FIFA 21 since its launch on Oct. 9.
Here are the rewards corresponding to how many days you’ve played.
|Days played
|Reward
|22 to 66
|Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
|67 to 112
|Prime Gold Players Pack
|113 to 145
|Rare Mega Pack
|146+
|Ultimate Pack
Players must log in before April 9 to redeem their reward, which implies that’s the last day of the FUT Birthday promo.
Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.