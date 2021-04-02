EA adds FUT Birthday’s second team to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This is the final team of the FUT Birthday promotion.

EA Sports is celebrating 12 years of FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) with a new promo called FUT Birthday—and the second team was added to the game today.

This promotion gives each FUT Birthday player released through the unique teams or the SBCs a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or their weak foot rating, in addition to newly boosted stats.

The second and last team added today features players such as 92-rated Luka Modrić from Real Madrid, 92-rated Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, and 90-rated Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande. Here are the 11 FUT Birthday players added today with the second team:

92-rated Luka Modrić from Real Madrid

92-rated Raheem Sterling from Manchester City

90-rated Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande

90-rated Houssem Aouar from Lyon

89-rated Adama Traoré from Wolverhampton Wanderers

88-rated Emre Can from Borussia Dortmund

87-rated Fikayo Tomori from Milan

87-rated Youcef Atal from OGC Nice

86-rated Ryan Kent from Rangers

86-rated Federico Bernardeschi from Juventus

85-rated Christian Günter from Freiburg

Players can earn different rewards for daily engagement in FUT during the event. EA will release daily FUT Birthday SBCs in honor of previous FIFA games. If you complete four SBCs in a row, you’ll earn the group reward for the corresponding FUT Birthday Objective.

In addition to this promotion, players will be gifted a set of rewards, ranging from the Jumbo Premium Gold Pack to the Ultimate Pack, depending on how many unique days they’ve played FIFA 21 since its launch on Oct. 9.

Here are the rewards corresponding to how many days you’ve played.

Days played Reward 22 to 66 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack 67 to 112 Prime Gold Players Pack 113 to 145 Rare Mega Pack 146+ Ultimate Pack

Players must log in before April 9 to redeem their reward, which implies that’s the last day of the FUT Birthday promo.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.