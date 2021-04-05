How to complete FUT Birthday Sanches SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have to complete three squads, but you'll have more time.

EA Sports added an 87-rated FUT Birthday version of Renato Sanches from Lille to FIFA 21 today. This item will be available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Sanches is a part of the second set of FUT Birthday cards. The FUT Birthday promo features players with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or their weak foot rating.

This is Sanches’ third special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA mainly upgraded his Pace (+20) rating and generally increased his other stats, including Pace (+11), Dribbling (+5), Shooting (+4), Passing (+4), and Defending (+3), when compared to his 85-rated gold version. His skill moves were upgraded to five stars while his weak foot remained at four stars.

FUT Birthday Sanches costs around 745,350 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 683,150 on Xbox One, and has a higher price on PC (833,250 FUT coins). This is generally a good card and you can improve his Pace (+10) and Defending (+8) even further by applying the shadow chemistry style.

If you want to complete the FUT Birthday Sanches SBC, you’ll need to build three squads: Bayern München, Bundesliga, and National Duty. You’ll have until April 23 to complete these squads.

The first solution requires an 85-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Bayern Munich. The second squad asks for an 86-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and one player from Bundesliga. The third one needs to be an 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and one player from Portugal.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Birthday Renato Sanches SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Bayern München

GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) LB: Andrew Robertson 87-rated (Liverpool)

Andrew Robertson 87-rated (Liverpool) CB: Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Halstenberg 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K)

Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K) RB: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) CDM: Fabinho 87-rated (Liverpool)

Fabinho 87-rated (Liverpool) CDM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CAM: Roberto Firmino 87-rated (Liverpool)

Roberto Firmino 87-rated (Liverpool) LM : Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs)

: Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs) RM: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) ST: Memphis Depay 85-rated (Lyon)

Bundesliga

GK: Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid) LB: Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United)

Alex Telles 84-rated (Manchester United) CB: Sergio Ramos 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Sergio Ramos 89-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid)

Carlos Casemiro 89-rated (Real Madrid) RB: Mário Fernandes 84-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Mário Fernandes 84-rated (CSKA Moscow) CDM: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CM: Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United)

Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United) CM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) LW : Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

: Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) RW: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

National Duty

GK: Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool) LB: Kevin De Bruyne 93-rated (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne 93-rated (Manchester City) CB: Sadio Mané 90-rated (Liverpool)

Sadio Mané 90-rated (Liverpool) CB: Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale)

Samir Handanovič 88-rated (Internazionale) RB: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) LM: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) CM: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale)

Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale) CM: Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale)

Arturo Vidal 83-rated (Internazionale) RM : Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

: Pau López 83-rated (Roma) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)