How to complete FUT Birthday Reus SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 91-rated FUT Birthday version of Marco Reus from Borussia Dortmund to FIFA 21 today. This item will be available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Reus is a part of the first set of FUT Birthday cards. The FUT Birthday promo launched last week and will feature players with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or their weak foot rating.

Iconic hair, then and now. 💇‍♂️

Stats aren't half bad either. 📈



A new #FUTBirthday Squad Building Challenge is live in #FIFA21. pic.twitter.com/iOsnxU92IQ — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 31, 2021

This is Reus’ third special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA Sports mainly upgraded his Physical (+20) rating and generally increased his other stats, including Pace (+11), Dribbling (+5), Shooting (+4), Passing (+4), and Defending (+3), when compared to his 85-rated gold version. His skill moves were upgraded to five stars while his weak foot remained at four stars.

FUT Birthday Reus costs around 585,500 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 553,500 on Xbox One, and has a higher price on PC (666,950 FUT coins). But this is an incredible card with high meta stats. You can improve his Pace (+5), Dribbling (+6), and Passing (+6) even further by applying the engine chemistry style.

If you want to complete the FUT Birthday Reus SBC, you’ll need to build three squads: Borussia Dortmund, National Duty, and Bundesliga. You’ll have until April 16 to complete these squads.

The first solution requires an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Borussia Dortmund. The second squad asks for an 85-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum, one Inform card, and one German player. The third one needs to be an 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum and one player from Bundesliga.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Birthday Marco Reus SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Borussia Dortmund

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Raphaël Guerreiro 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) CB: Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs)

Toby Alderweireld 85-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs) RB: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) CDM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CDM: Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 84-rated (Leicester City) CAM: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton) CAM : João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)

: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton) CAM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

National Duty

GK: Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) CB: Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Betis)

Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Betis) CB: Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Olympique)

Oliver Baumann 82-rated (Olympique) RB: Teemu Pukki 81-rated (Norwich City)

Teemu Pukki 81-rated (Norwich City) CM: Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona)

Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona) CM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) LW : Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RW: Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bundesliga

GK: Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

Rui Patrício 84-rated (Wolverhampton) LB: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CB: Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig)

Péter Gulácsi 85-rated (RB Leipzig) CB: Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool)

Alisson Becker 90-rated (Liverpool) RB: Ricardo Parereira 85-rated (Leicester City)

Ricardo Parereira 85-rated (Leicester City) LM: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) CDM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CDM: Kevin De Bruyne 93-rated (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne 93-rated (Manchester City) RM : Bernardo Silva 87-rated (Manchester City)

: Bernardo Silva 87-rated (Manchester City) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami) ST: Sergio Agüero 89-rated (Manchester City)

