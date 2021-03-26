EA Sports introduces first team of the new FUT Birthday promotion

EA Sports is celebrating 12 years of FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) with a new promo called FUT Birthday. There will be a total of two teams in this promotion and the first one was introduced today.

Each FUT Birthday player released through the unique teams or the SBCs will receive a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or their weak foot rating in addition to newly boosted stats.

🎉 It's a celebration 🥳#FUTBirthday is here:

-Unique teams feat. special player items w/ 5-Star Weak Foot OR Skill Moves upgrades

-FUT Birthday themed SBCs & Objectives

-Engagement Streak Rewards & more!https://t.co/3h5T7iNq04#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/Qq2YRTSZiV — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 26, 2021

Players can earn different rewards for daily engagement in FUT during the event. EA will release daily FUT Birthday SBCs in honor of previous FIFA games. If you complete four SBCs in a row, you’ll earn the group reward for the corresponding FUT Birthday Objective.

In addition to this promotion, players will be gifted a set of rewards, ranging from the Jumbo Premium Gold Pack to the Ultimate Pack, depending on how many unique days they’ve played FIFA 21 since its launch on Oct. 9.

Here are the rewards corresponding to how many days you’ve played.

Days played Reward 22 to 66 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack 67 to 112 Prime Gold Players Pack 113 to 145 Rare Mega Pack 146+ Ultimate Pack

Players must log in before April 9 to redeem their reward, which implies that’s the last day of the FUT Birthday promo.

The first SBC player released is FUT Birthday Lucas Podolski from Antalyaspor, who has a permanent five-star skill moves upgrade to celebrate FUT 2009. The FUT Birthday Objective player is Klaas-Jan Huntelaar from FC Schalke 04, featuring a five-star weak foot.

