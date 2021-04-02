How to complete FUT Birthday Payet SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

This card is good but not very balanced.

EA Sports added an 87-rated FUT Birthday version of Dimitri Payet from Olympique de Marseille to FIFA 21 today. This item will be available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Payet is a part of the second set of FUT Birthday cards. The FUT Birthday promo launched last week and will feature players with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or their weak foot rating.

Weak foot no more 👟🔥



The latest #FUTBirthday Player Squad Building Challenge is now live.#FIFA21 pic.twitter.com/RO2IXUObMx — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 2, 2021

This is Payet’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA greatly increased all of his stats, including Pace (+15), Shooting (+9), Physical (+8), Passing (+7), Dribbling (+6), and his Dribbling (+6), when compared to his 82-rated gold version. His weak foot was upgraded to five stars while his skill moves remained at four stars.

FUT Birthday Payet costs around 215,500 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 205,500 on Xbox One, and 248,850 on PC. This is generally a good card but it’s not worth this price. He has high Dribbling and Passing, but the rest of his stats aren’t balanced.

If you want to complete the FUT Birthday Payet SBC, you’ll only need to build one 86-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one player from France. You’ll have until April 9 to complete this squad.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Birthday Dimitri Payet SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

GK: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) LB: Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla)

Marcos Acuña 83-rated (Sevilla) CB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Yuri Berchiche 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RB: Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Kieran Trippier 83-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla)

Fernando Reges 83-rated (Sevilla) CDM: Philippe Coutinho 83-rated (Barcelona)

Philippe Coutinho 83-rated (Barcelona) CM: Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona)

Sergio Busquets 87-rated (Barcelona) LW : Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid)

: Thibaut Courtois 89-rated (Real Madrid) RW: Hugo Lloris 84-rated (Tottenham)

Hugo Lloris 84-rated (Tottenham) ST: Karim Benzema 93-rated (Real Madrid)

