How to complete FUT Birthday Özil SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a 90-rated FUT Birthday version of Mesut Özil from Fenerbahçe to FIFA 21 today. This item will be available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Özil is a part of the first set of FUT Birthday cards. The FUT Birthday promo was launched last week and will feature players with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or their weak foot rating.

This is Özil’s third special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA Sports greatly upgraded all of his stats, including Pace (+23), Physical (+19), Shooting (+18), Defending (+18), Dribbling (+10), and his Passing (+5), when compared to his 82-rated gold version. His weak foot was upgraded to five stars while his skill moves remained at four stars.

FUT Birthday Özil costs around 147,600 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 142,800 on Xbox One, and 160,750 on PC. His price is surprisingly low for his high stats and when you compare it to other FUT Birthday SBCs. If you apply the hunter chemistry style, you’ll boost his Pace (+10) and Shooting (+6), basically transforming him into a 96-rated CAM player.

If you want to complete the FUT Birthday Özil SBC, you’ll need to build two squads: Real Madrid and National Duty. You’ll have until April 4 to complete these squads.

The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from Real Madrid. The second squad asks for an 84-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum and a player from Germany.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Birthday Mesut Özil SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Real Madrid

GK: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos) LB: José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia)

José Gayà 83-rated (Valencia) CB: Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid)

Marco Asensio 82-rated (Real Madrid) CB: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RB: Luis Romo 81-rated (Cruz Azul)

Luis Romo 81-rated (Cruz Azul) CDM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton) CM: Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United)

Donny van de Beek 83-rated (Manchester United) CM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LW : Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs)

: Steven Bergwijn 83-rated (Tottenham Hotspurs) RW: Willian da Silva 82-rated (Arsenal)

Willian da Silva 82-rated (Arsenal) ST: Raúl Jiménez 84-rated (Wolverhampton)

National Duty

GK: Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City)

Kasper Schmeichel 84-rated (Leicester City) LB: Ben Chilwell 86-rated (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell 86-rated (Chelsea) CB: Kepa Arrizabalaga 82-rated (Chelsea)

Kepa Arrizabalaga 82-rated (Chelsea) CB: Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Newcastle United)

Martin Dúbravka 83-rated (Newcastle United) RB: Mesut Özil 82-rated (Fenerbahçe)

Mesut Özil 82-rated (Fenerbahçe) LM: Marcus Rashford 85-rated (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford 85-rated (Manchester United) CM: Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea)

Mateo Kovačić 83-rated (Chelsea) RM: Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K)

Edin Višća 83-rated (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K) CAM : James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton)

: James Rodríguez 82-rated (Everton) CAM: Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech 85-rated (Chelsea) ST: Alphonse Aréola 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

