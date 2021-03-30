How to complete FUT Birthday Mangala SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You have until April 6 to complete two squads.

EA Sports added a 90-rated FUT Birthday version of Eliaquim Mangala from Valencia to FIFA 21 today. This item will be available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Mangala is a part of the first set of FUT Birthday cards. The FUT Birthday promo launched last week and will feature players with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or their weak foot rating.

This is Mangala’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA Sports massively increased all of his stats, including Passing (+25), Dribbling (+25), Pace (+21), Defending (+12), Physical (+10), and his Shooting (+8), when compared to his 74-rated silver version. His weak foot was upgraded to five stars while his skill moves remained at three stars.

FUT Birthday Mangala costs around 241,800 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 231,950 on Xbox One, and 276,900 on PC. This card is way too expensive considering his stats and comparing it to other FUT Birthday SBCs, but it’s still generally a good card.

You can also make strong links with French players such as Icon Moments 97-rated Zidane and Headliners 95-rated Benzema. If you apply the shadow chemistry style, you’ll further upgrade his Pace (+10) and Defending (+6).

If you want to complete the FUT Birthday Mangala SBC, you’ll need to build two squads: FC Porto and Top Form. You’ll have until April 6 to complete these squads.

The first solution requires an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from Porto. The second segment asks for an 85-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform card.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Birthday Mangala SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

FC Porto

GK: Jeroen Zoet 81-rated (Spezia)

Jeroen Zoet 81-rated (Spezia) LB: Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale)

Aleksandar Kolarov 82-rated (Internazionale) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) RB: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) CDM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) LM: Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta)

Robin Gosens 82-rated (Atalanta) RM: Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale)

Achraf Hakimi 83-rated (Internazionale) CAM : Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale)

: Radja Nainggolan 83-rated (Internazionale) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

Top Form

GK: Jeroen Zoet 81-rated (Spezia)

Jeroen Zoet 81-rated (Spezia) LB: Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica)

Alejandro Grimaldo 84-rated (Benfica) CB: Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio)

Francesco Acerbi 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Kalidou Koulibaly 88-rated (Napoli)

Kalidou Koulibaly 88-rated (Napoli) RB: Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) LM: Rafa 83-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 83-rated (Benfica) CM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) RM : Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

: Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

