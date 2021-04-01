How to complete FUT Birthday Mandanda’s objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You only need to complete four objectives.

EA Sports added a FUT Birthday 88-rated version of Steve Mandanda from Olympique de Marseille to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

Mandanda is a part of the first set of the FUT Birthday cards, making this his first special version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The FUT Birthday promo was launched at the end of March and will feature players with a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or weak foot rating.

A new Pope's in town. 🧤



The latest member of the exclusive fraternity's here.



Complete the Objectives to unlock him in #FIFA21 today. pic.twitter.com/erN5JigW6g — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 1, 2021

EA only increased Mandanda’s goalkeeper stats, including Positioning (+7), Kicking (+6), Handling (+6), Diving (+6), Reflexing (+5), and Speed (+5), when compared to his 83-rated gold version. His skill moves were upgraded to five stars while his weak foot remained at three stars.

All of FUT Birthday Mandanda’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Release the Keepers. You have to win matches for only one of the five tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in one week.

You’ll have until April 8 to complete all of FUT Birthday Steve Mandanda’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the four objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUT Birthday Mandanda.

GK Giving: Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Release the Keepers, with only GKs in your full squad.

Assist six goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Release the Keepers, with only GKs in your full squad. Scoring Savers: Score five goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Release the Keepers, with only GKs in your full squad.

Score five goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Release the Keepers, with only GKs in your full squad. Gloved Glory: Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Release the Keepers, with only GKs in your full squad.

Win three matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Release the Keepers, with only GKs in your full squad. Goal Scoring Goalies: Score in seven separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Release the Keepers, with only GKs in your full squad.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.